Rishi Sunak’s Wife , Akshata earned Rs 126.6 Dividend Income From Infosys in the Year 2022

According to recent reports, the new British PM’s wife, Akshata Murty earned Rs 126.6 crore dividend income from Infosys in the year 2022. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the earnings

The daughter of Narayan Murthy, Akshata Murty earned a large amount of Rs 126.6 crore due to shareholding in one of the largest firms in India, Infosys. She has been in the news since her husband stood in the race for UK’s new prime minister. At that time, her spokesperson had stated that as a citizen of India, she was unable to hold citizenship of another country and that “she has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.”As the controversy spread she at that time announced that she would pay UK tax on all of her worldwide earnings out of a “British sense of fairness”.

About Infosys

For people who do not know much about the company, this article is here to give you an idea about the firm. It is one of the largest firms in India and its work revolves around providing digital services and consultancy. It came into existence in the year 1891 and since then it has done nothing but exceed people’s expectations and made its way to the top. The company has been quite successful and is known to a majority of people in the world. It is one of the leading companies in digital services and consultancy. The company also has a foundation that gives importance to the upliftment of the underprivileged section the society. The foundation plans on providing them with equal opportunities so that they can make it big in the real world.

About Akshata Murty

She is known to be the daughter of Narayan Murthy who is the co-founder of Infosys and the wife of the newly elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. She was recently in news due to a controversy regarding her non-domiciled tax status in the UK. As per British Law, this means that she doesn’t have to pay anything from the dividend that she receives from overseas companies. There were several questions raised about her income as well as due to the Ukraine-Russia war, their economies haven’t been doing that well and some parts of Infosys operate in Russia. Right after this, Infosys decided to move out of Russia seeing the situation getting worse before the war with Ukraine.