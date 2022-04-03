Rivals Of Aether Sequel In Development For 2024 Release

Aether Studios has announced that a sequel to Rivals Of Aether is in the works and will be released in 2024. The game is set to be released on as many platforms as possible in 2024, according to an official announcement. The developer expressed interest in releasing Rivals 2 on all the many platforms they play during Q & A.

Fans could also see more classic characters return as the sequel, called Rivals 2, continues to evolve. It seems to be too early for this project, as no official platforms of Rivals 2 have been announced yet. But at least players can expect more from the Rivals series, which has spawned several spin-offs.

Fornace, along with Aether Studios CEO Dan Fornace, made a few other informal revelations in the post and during direct Q & A, including the return of Hodan in Rivals 2 and the games incorporating new characters. Although it sounds different, Aether Studios ended the post by saying that it is up to them whether fans of the first game Rivals: Aether want a sequel or not. The original Rivals game and its sequel are available on Steam and Switch, so there’s a chance that a sequel, Rival Aether 2, could hit more consoles, but no one has answered that question, saying that “we [Aether Studios] don’t have a platform to share right now, but we want to release it [Rivals: Aether 2] on as many platforms as possible.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for. Our sequel to Rivals of Aether is deep into development, with stunning gameplay footage ready for the public! Rivals 2 is coming in 2024; until then, stay up to date with the development process on our Website: https://t.co/w31a1uoMV9 pic.twitter.com/zZGpoth5k1 — Aether Studios (@StudiosofAether) April 1, 2022

A big goal of Rivals of Everything 2 is that they want to take our Jump’n’Run genre from Aether Studios and develop a game that is familiar, expressive, and intuitive. “With the goal of 2024, we want to develop our dream fighting game, capitalize on our success with Rivals of Aether and expand the formula for Rivals 2 in the right way. There is a lot we want to build on to make Rivals 2 a game as good as the fighting games before, but like any game, it will take time”.

Aether Studios unveiled a new sequel to their game Aether Rivals direct 4, revealing the turn-based dungeon crawler Dungeons of Aether. Dungeons of Ether is a turn-based rogue game that allows players to explore the world and history of ether in a new way and is regularly updated. A third spin-off game, Dungeons of Aether, is in development and scheduled for release in 2022, while a sequel to the original Rivals of Aether: Rivals 2 is planned for 2024. The original Rivals is available for Xbox One, Switch, and PC. The second game is scheduled for release on October 25, 2022 and will be a turn-based Roguelike.