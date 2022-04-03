Classic Angry Birds Game Returns To Mobile Stores

Developer Rovio will bring back the beloved Classic Angry Birds game to the mobile app stores. Finnish video game developer Rovio Entertainment has brought back the original Angry Birds in all its glory. Some time ago, many smartphone users played Angry Birds, and now the game is back without in-app purchases and a new engine.

Rovio Entertainment explained that Rovio Entertainment created the original Angry Birds using Unity, meaning that while it looks a lot like the classic game, it was created recently. Rovio has spent around $100,000 on Angry Birds Classic and has invested even more into new game levels that it offers for free through game updates, according to a Rovio spokesperson. From time to time, Rovio Entertainment releases free updates that include additional content such as new levels, new in-game items, and even new birds. Rovio Entertainment has shared a video of Red’s “The Angry Birds Movie” version of him getting sucked into the game and encountering his classic self and friends with no appendages as they try to recover stolen eggs from pigs.

Basically, Rovio just released a new series of games called Rovio Classics, with the original Angry Birds as a pioneer, of course. Last summer, Rovio Entertainment published a letter announcing its intention to bring the beloved classic back to the mobile screen. The initial rise in popularity of the video games series led to the release of Angry Birds games for PC and consoles, and thus created a market for Angry Birds, 2016 saw the release of an animated feature film, which was followed up with a sequel and several seasons of animated television cartoons.

hey, it's ur childhood speaking. through the years, you've grown, and we've grown too – but some things will always stay the same. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is finally back 4 u to enjoy! https://t.co/TnXkcSeahy go pop those piggies, and make me proud. i've missed you… pic.twitter.com/RYNl4K6iqC — Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) March 31, 2022

The original video game, largely inspired by stylized sketches of flightless birds, first released on iOS and Maemo devices in December 2009. The game was originally built on a proprietary engine, but a new version has been integrated into Unity for better performance. on a new mobile device. The game is now playable again on iOS and Android devices and includes all parts of the original game. For those who have never tried the original game, this is a good chance to find out the reason for all the success of the last few years. This game is no longer supported natively but has been re-released in the app stores via a separate app with a different version, developer, and content history. In April 2019, the game was not listed in the app stores but returned and received a new update.

Instead of constantly updating these old games to keep them compatible with changing devices and market demands, Rovio decided to focus on delivering amazing experiences in our active games. Leaving old games the way they were was also not because the games had to meet all store requirements. As an anecdote, Rovio decided to offer Angry Birds for free on the iPhone after it surpassed $12 million in sales and the game is still the most downloaded app on the App Store since it was released for Android in 2012.