Rivian teases enhanced versions of R1T and R1S dual-motor AWD

Rivian teased its enhanced version of R1T and R1S Dual-Motor AWD. According to the automaker, the Dual-Motor AWD will be available in 2023. There will be two separate versions, standard and enhanced.

The standard Dual-Motor AWD R1T and R1S are capable of 600 HP and can run 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The enhanced Dual-Motor AWD R1T and R1S have improved capabilities–as specified by the name. Enhanced versions are capable of 700 HP and can run 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. The company also teased the launch of the standard and enhanced Dual-Motor AWD units in a recent letter to Quad-Motor + Max Pack reservation holders. In the letter, Rivian emphasized that both the standard and improved Dual-Motor AWD R1T variants have a towing capacity of 11,000 lbs.

In the letter, the EV company states that it offers price cuts for Dual-Motor AWD reservation holders who ordered their R1T before March 1, 2022. Rivian offered to lower standard Dual-Motor AWD reservations by $4,500. For customers who order the enhanced Dual-Motor AWD configuration, Rivian decreased the price by $2,000. Reservation holders can pair Dual-Motor AWD units with the three battery packs Rivian offers- Standard, Large, and Max. Quad-Motor AWD units can only be paired with the Large Pack in 2023.

Configurations

Rivian has made many announcements about its lineup over the past few weeks, specifically about the changes customers can expect next year. For instance, Rivian recently announced that R1T orders with Max battery packs would only be available for Dual-Motor AWD configurations next year. Reservation holders who ordered R1Ts with the Quad-Motor + Max Pack configuration were advised to switch to the Large battery pack if they want to accelerate their delivery dates to early 2023.

The EV startup offers three battery packs for the Dual-Motor AWD R1T. The Standard Pack has an estimated range of 260+ miles, while the Max Pack has a range of up to 400 miles for an additional $16,000 in the U.S. and $21,750 in Canada. In the middle is Rivian’s Large Pack, which has an EPA estimate of 328 miles and costs an additional $6,000 in the United States and $8,250 in Canada. Rivian Quad-Motor AWD R1T orders can only be paired with the Large battery pack.

The R1T Quad-Motor with a Large battery pack recently broke records, becoming the electric truck with the highest range on the market. The R1T Quad-Motor with Large Pack has an EPA range of 328 miles. The Quad-Motor drive system costs an extra $8,000 in the United States and $11,000 in Canada. Meanwhile, the Large Pack costs an additional $6,000 in the U.S. and $8,250 in Canada.