Rivian to release a big software update for towing and new features

Rivian is gearing up to release a software update that promises to enhance the towing capabilities of its electric vehicles. During a recent interview with Marques Brownlee on his WVFRM podcast, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe discussed the company’s mission to build products that inspire people to take photographs of their adventures. This is why Rivian has built a brand around adventuring and developed electric vehicles, such as the R1T truck and R1S SUV, that can take drivers anywhere. These first-generation vehicles can handle driving through 3ft of water, rock crawling a 100% grade, towing up to 11,000 lbs (7,700 lbs with the R1S), and reaching 0 to 60 mph as quickly as a sports car.

Scaringe also mentioned that most R1T buyers are first-time truck owners who want the functionality of a pickup without the inefficiencies of a gas-powered truck or SUV. Rivian is now looking to improve its vehicles even further with a software update that promises to add a “big update with towing” and several other helpful new features for Rivian drivers. In a recent Q&A session, Rivian’s head of software, Wassym Bensaid, discussed the upcoming software roadmap and what it will entail. The new software is expected to make Rivian’s electric vehicles even more functional and capable, which is sure to excite existing and potential customers alike.

During a recent Q&A session, Rivian’s head of software, Wassym Bensaid, shared exciting details about the company’s future tech features. Bensaid revealed that Rivian plans to continuously enhance its vehicles based on customer feedback by introducing over-the-air (OTA) updates. One of the first upcoming features is an integrated dashcam, set to be launched by the end of the month after completing the final testing phase. When asked about the availability of the truck bed cam while towing, Bensaid confirmed that Rivian is working on integrating the feature, which will be available by summer along with a big update for towing. The update will include drivability improvements, creator profiles, and a significant upgrade related to the use of cameras. Additionally, Bensaid mentioned several other features, including text message integration on the screen, activating cameras via blinker, navigation improvements for adventure planning, valet mode, additional entertainment apps, and holiday software events such as Halloween mode. Rivian is also developing an algorithm to ensure a smooth charging experience by assessing charger reliability based on customer feedback and reviews.

