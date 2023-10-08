Robert Kennedy Jr promises to end constant attacks on Bitcoin from the White House

Robert Kennedy Jr, a well-known critic of the government, promises to end constant attacks on Bitcoin. He has announced his intention to challenge what he calls the “White House war on Bitcoin” and advocate for a new era of financial freedom. He declared, “I am committed to safeguarding Bitcoin, ensuring individuals can maintain control of their wallets, and bringing an end to the current administration’s hostilities toward Bitcoin. I intend to promote and protect Bitcoin transactions.

Commitments Regarding Bitcoin Made by RFK Jr.

In an interview with Bitcoin Magazine, published on Wednesday, U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), who is the son of the former U.S. Attorney General and Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, covered a range of topics, including Bitcoin. If he were to secure the presidency, RFK Jr. made the following commitment:

“I’m going to make sure that bitcoin is protected, that people can keep their own wallets, that the current White House war on bitcoin will be over, that transactions will be protected and encouraged.” He further stated his intention to ultimately consider Bitcoin as a currency, especially for smaller Bitcoin holders, as opposed to treating it as a commodity.

Regarding the implementation of his policies, Kennedy outlined his approach, saying, “I will take every possible action within my authority, bypassing the need for congressional approval. I will primarily achieve this through my influence over Treasury policy.” He emphasized: A lot of the bad policies towards Bitcoin are not being driven by legislation — They’re driven by White House policies. So I’m going to end the war.

RFK Jr.’s Concerns and Proposed Safeguards for Bitcoin and Financial Freedom

When questioned about his concerns regarding the government’s influence on Bitcoin mining, RFK Jr. expressed his apprehension, stating, “I am deeply troubled by the government’s various attacks on Bitcoin. What I propose is the issuance of Treasury bills that are backed by tangible assets, encompassing Bitcoin, as well as platinum, gold, silver, and other valuable resources.”

Robert Kennedy Jr promised to end constant attacks on Bitcoin, which developed when he observed government actions during the Ottawa truckers’ strike. During the strike, peaceful protestors faced punitive measures, including the closure of their bank accounts without any formal charges or convictions. He explained, “The government utilized surveillance methods to identify individuals, record their license plate numbers, and subsequently freeze their bank accounts, effectively denying them access to their own funds, all without filing any charges or securing convictions but merely to stifle dissent.”

“At that moment, I came to realize that the freedom to conduct transactions is as crucial as the freedom of speech. I foresee a trajectory toward central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and the immense power they would grant to nations, giving them ultimate control over matters of life and death,” he cautioned, expanding on his concerns.

As Robert Kennedy Jr promises to end constant attacks on Bitcoin, it shows commitment to protecting financial freedom, marking a significant development in the cryptocurrency landscape. His pledge to treat Bitcoin as a currency, not just a commodity, and his plan to issue Treasury bills backed by hard assets demonstrate a unique perspective on the intersection of digital currencies and individual liberties. Kennedy’s concerns about government overreach, as exemplified during the Ottawa truckers’ strike, highlight the importance of financial sovereignty. While his presidential aspirations remain uncertain, his advocacy for a “freedom currency” continues to fuel a crucial conversation about the role of cryptocurrencies in safeguarding personal and economic freedoms.

