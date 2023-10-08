Binance says it will operate under new UK rules to cater to its customer base

Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance says it will operate under new UK rules despite its earlier decision to withdraw from the market. The move comes amid increased regulatory scrutiny of the crypto industry in the UK and highlights the complex relationship between cryptocurrency exchanges and government oversight. On October 6th, Binance unveiled a new subpage tailored to cater to its customer base in the United Kingdom, a response to the shifting regulatory landscape. This strategic move aligns with the updated Financial Promotion Regime in the UK, as www.binance.com/en-GB will now be dedicated to serving the needs of residents by regulatory requirements.

Service Offerings and Exclusions for Binance Users in the United Kingdom

Binance has clarified that its services for users in the United Kingdom will strictly adhere to local regulatory requirements. Despite this compliance, the range of services available to U.K. users remains comprehensive, encompassing activities such as fiat and cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals, spot trading, margin trading, conversions, NFT markets, crypto lending, Binance Pay, and participation in the ICO platform Launchpad.

However, some certain features and offerings will not be accessible to U.K. users. These exclusions include Binance’s gift cards, reference websites, and its news aggregation service, Binance Feed. Of notable significance, U.K. users will also not have access to referral bonuses, a feature that has become a focal point of regulatory scrutiny in the United Kingdom.

It’s worth mentioning that Binance announced in June that its U.K.-based subsidiary had voluntarily withdrawn its registration with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). As of now, the FCA register still indicates that Binance remains unauthorized to operate within the UK.

In the latest announcement, Binance did not indicate any immediate plans to seek registration in the U.K. Instead, the company disclosed that it has established a partnership with Rebuildingsociety.com, a firm registered with the FCA. This partnership is intended to facilitate the approval of Binance’s marketing materials by S21 gateway rules.

The regulations set by the FCA will become effective this month

The recent regulatory developments in the United Kingdom, which prompted Binance’s actions, are primarily focused on imposing restrictions on how cryptocurrency companies can market themselves. Notably, these new regulations require the inclusion of risk warnings and prohibit the offering of referral and sign-up bonuses. It’s important to note that violations of these rules could result in severe consequences, including potential imprisonment and potentially limitless fines.

The modifications to the Financial Promotion Regime are set to go into effect on October 8th. Binance has indicated its commitment to implementing the necessary service adjustments on that particular date.

Several other cryptocurrency companies have also opted to exit or scale back their operations in the U.K. due to the escalating compliance requirements. Companies like PayPal, ByBit, Luno, and NiceHash have all announced their intentions to, at the very least, temporarily reduce the services available to U.K. users during this month.

Binance says it will operate under a new UK rules framework, marking a significant shift in its approach to compliance and regulatory cooperation. The cryptocurrency exchange’s commitment to offering services in compliance with the UK’s evolving regulations reflects a willingness to adapt to the changing landscape of the crypto industry.

The stringent rules imposed by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), including the ban on referral bonuses and the requirement for risk warnings, reflect the UK’s growing efforts to ensure investor protection and mitigate potential risks associated with cryptocurrencies. Binance’s partnership with FCA-registered firm Rebuildingsociety.com to navigate these regulations underlines the exchange’s commitment to meeting compliance standards.

As other crypto firms also adjust their operations in response to heightened regulatory scrutiny, the industry is at a pivotal juncture. Binance’s proactive stance in embracing regulatory changes may set a precedent for responsible and compliant practices in the cryptocurrency space, ultimately fostering trust and legitimacy within the industry.

