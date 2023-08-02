Robert Kiyosaki believes US economy is not strong

Renowned investor and author Robert Kiyosaki has once again sounded the alarm bells, warning that the US economy is not as strong as it seems and asserting that America is, in fact, broke. Kiyosaki, who is best known for his bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has been a vocal critic of the traditional financial system and a staunch advocate for cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin. In a recent interview with CNBC, he reiterated his concerns about the state of the US economy, that the US economy is not strong and why he still believes in the potential of Bitcoin.

Robert Kiyosaki’s Recent Cautionary Notes on the Economy

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” has been an enduring success, spending over six years on the New York Times Best Seller List and selling more than 32 million copies in 51 languages across 109 countries.

In a recent tweet, Kiyosaki took aim at the Wall Street Journal’s claim that the U.S. economy is strong, expressing his disagreement stating US economy is not strong. He attributed the stock market’s rise to President Joe Biden signing an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. However, Kiyosaki countered that the true state of affairs is that “America is broke,” asserting his continued preference for assets like gold, silver, and bitcoin.

Kiyosaki’s Concerns: Stock Market Surge and the U.S. Economy’s Fragility

On July 14, Kiyosaki reiterated his view that the stock market is experiencing a surge due to the removal of the debt ceiling by the U.S. government. He expressed concern that this move would lead to a corresponding increase in the national debt as the stock market rises.

The acclaimed author has consistently expressed his belief that the actions of the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve are detrimental to the U.S. economy and the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar. Furthermore, back in June, Kiyosaki made a prediction that an increasing number of banks were on the verge of failure. He attributed the demise of regional banks in the U.S. to the policies implemented by the Federal Reserve.

This year has witnessed a series of bank failures across the country. Just last week, Heartland Tri-State Bank succumbed to collapse. Prior to that, on March 10, Silicon Valley Bank was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, followed by the closure of Signature Bank by the New York State Department of Financial Services on March 12. Additionally, on May 1, First Republic Bank faced a similar fate and was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Adding to the list, Silvergate Bank also made an announcement of voluntary liquidation.

Robert Kiyosaki’s repeated warnings about the fragility of the US economy, saying it’s not strong, and his preference for alternative assets like gold, silver, and bitcoin has sparked intense debates in the financial community. With concerns over the soaring national debt, stock market fluctuations, and potential bank failures, Kiyosaki urges individuals to be vigilant and consider diversifying their portfolios.

As the economic landscape remains uncertain, the adoption of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin continues to garner attention as a potential hedge against inflation and economic instability. While Kiyosaki’s views have both supporters and sceptics, his influence as a prominent financial educator cannot be overlooked. As the world grapples with economic challenges, the role of cryptocurrencies and alternative investments is likely to remain a pivotal subject in the ongoing quest for financial security.

