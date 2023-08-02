US District Judge’s Groundbreaking Ruling Shakes Up SEC vs Ripple case

A distinguished U.S. district judge has dismissed the methodology adopted to get to the outcome of the SEC vs Ripple case concerning XRP. The judge presiding over the SEC v. Terraform Labs case asserted that ‘The court refuses to differentiate between these coins based on their method of sale.

Judge Rakoff Dismisses the Methodology Employed in the Ripple Case Involving XRP

Senior District Judge Jed S. Rakoff of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) has expressed a difference of opinion with District Judge Analisa Torres regarding the approach taken in the SEC vs Ripple ruling case involving XRP.

Judge Rakoff’s dissent emerged within the context of the case filed by the SEC against Terraform Labs and its co-founder Do Kwon. The securities regulator urged the judge not to adopt Judge Torres’s rationale from the Ripple case, asserting that the decision was “erroneous.” Furthermore, the SEC revealed its intentions to appeal the Ripple ruling.

In a court order issued on Monday for the SEC v. Terraform Labs case, Judge Rakoff conveyed:

“ The court rejects the approach recently adopted by another judge of this district in a similar case, SEC v. Ripple Labs Inc.”

Uniform Treatment of Coins in Sales Methodology Ruling

The court document further elucidates that the court refuses to differentiate between these coins based on their method of sale. This means that coins sold directly to institutional investors are not deemed securities, while those sold through secondary market transactions to retail investors are also not considered securities.

Following Judge Rakoff’s action in the Ripple ruling, social media platform Twitter saw an outpouring of opinions. John Reed Stark, the former SEC internet enforcement chief, expressed his belief that the Ripple ruling is already facing significant challenges. Stark predicts that Judge Rakoff’s decision is just the beginning of more rejections of the Ripple ruling. In the eyes of SEC lawyers, Judge Jed Rakoff is widely regarded as one of the most esteemed and experienced securities law jurists in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and potentially throughout the entire U.S. federal court system.

Divided Opinions: Comparing Judge Rakoff and Judge Torres’ Rulings on XRP

Despite the growing number of supporters for Judge Rakoff’s ruling on XRP, a significant portion of people still stand by Judge Torres’ decision. Observers have highlighted certain similarities between the two rulings. Justin Browder, a partner in Willkie’s Asset Management Department, shared his perspective on Twitter, stating, “Judge Rakoff’s opinion in Terra is not a complete departure from the Ripple holding, contrary to some circulating commentary.” He went on to describe:

“ He agrees with the fundamental premise in Judge Torres’s decision — that tokens themselves are not investment contracts. What matters is how they are sold … But the application of the Howey test, particularly the reasonable expectation of profits prong, yields a different result in Terra than in Ripple.”

Judge Jed S. Rakoff’s rejection of the SEC’s approach in the SEC vs Ripple ruling case concerning XRP has sent ripples through the cryptocurrency industry. The ruling has sparked debates on regulatory clarity and the classification of digital assets. While some believe that Judge Rakoff’s decision may open the door for increased XRP adoption, others support Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling. The case has drawn attention to the need for clearer regulatory guidelines to address the complexities of the cryptocurrency market. As the legal battle continues and the SEC plans to appeal the Ripple decision, the outcome will undoubtedly shape the future of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States and potentially beyond.

