Robert Kiyosaki buys more Bitcoin and Ethereum amidst rising inflation

Robert Kiyosaki buys more Bitcoin and Ethereum as the inflation rates continue to increase. The US continues to print money, and this has further the rate at which cash is losing value. Now the only way to preserve it is to invest in assets that give good returns. For Robert, we all know that he doesn’t trust the feds and the government; therefore, the best assets he is left with to invest in are cryptocurrencies (primarily Bitcoin and Ethereum) and global assets like Gold and Silver.

Robert Kiyosaki on buying more Bitcoin and Ethereum

Robert stated that for the lower and middle class, inflation is a tax, but for the rich, it makes them richer. And this makes sense as he bought more Bitcoin and Ethereum to beat the inflation as well as make a lot of returns. The price of both the tokens is still expected to increase by a huge margin in this bull run. Currently, they have recovered from losses and rose to $57k and $4.3k.

Robert Kiyosaki also said in the past that Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve are ripping poor people off. According to Robert, we are sliding into a great depression, and the only way to prevent that is inflation. There could be a crash coming very soon, and therefore having assets in one’s portfolio is very important.

He is a big crypto enthusiast and also sees more opportunities in Silver than Gold. Currently, Silver is at a much lesser price than its ATH, which makes it an attractive investment. Robert also thinks that the price of Bitcoin will increase to $100k and more.

Inflation and debt

Robert thinks that the government is printing more money to pay off debt using the less valuable dollars. He also thinks that if they raise interest rates causing stocks, bonds, and other assets to crash. This is also the reason why Robert Kiyosaki never recommends investing in stocks or companies seeing the dire situation of the market.

Robert Kiyosaki's book is one of the most sold ones in the field of finance. And it is safe to say we can trust his judgment on inflation and debt.

