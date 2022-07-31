Robert Kiyosaki talks about the best investment in this recession

The author of the best-selling book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, gave his opinion on what is the best investment right now in this recession. He calls it the “best value investment today,” and it’s not what you think. Yes, Robert is not talking about Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or even Gold. These are good investments but definitely not the best out there. So, what is Robert referring to? Let’s have a look.

What is the best value investment today, according to Robert Kiyosaki?

Robert says that the best value investment today is Silver. Gold’s price has increased significantly in recent times, and it is now past $1,700. However, Silver has fallen below $20, and that is the opportunity he is talking about. Robert also said that as per value in the industry, Silver is much more precious compared to Gold. And as investors, you should do your own research.

Now, if you are thinking about buying some Silver for yourself, then Robert has some advice for you. Or you could say it is something at least he follows, and you shall look into it too. Robert doesn’t buy Gold or Silver ETFs or bonds. He buys real gold and silver coins. This makes a lot of sense, especially when you never know if those paper gold and silver you buy will even belong to you. Having physical coins is much safer.

Robert on Bitcoin and his investment plans

Robert has always been of the vocal opinion that he values Bitcoin and precious metals like Gold and Silver. It is because they have been used, are rare, and can’t be controlled by a single entity. All in all, these are the ones he plans to invest in during this recessionary period. Robert also said that he is waiting for Bitcoin to test lower levels before he buys more. He is therefore holding a cash position right now to be able to capitulate when prices go lower.

The author and investors also warned everyone that the great depression, the bond and stock market crash, and an economic crisis were coming.

