Texas Bitcoin miners are in danger due to the heat wave

Bitcoin mining is such an energy-intensive process that heat doesn’t go well with it. It not only affects the components used for mining but also reduces efficiency. So, Texas bitcoin miners are in danger as the heat wave is pretty bad there. They even took a voluntary shut down to let this heat wave pass. Unless the temperatures come down, Texas miners will need to install and use more cooling equipment like AC and fans, which will increase their operating costs.

Texas Bitcoin miners are in a struggle right now

Bitcoin is currently not in a good state right now. The price is just below $24k, and it means miners are already operating on low-profit margins. You could say they can hold and make profits later, but companies also need to pay for expenses. There are many mining companies that have even defaulted on their electricity bills, the primary cost in mining.

So for miners in Texas, if they want to operate, the cooling costs will now be an additional burden on them. This means either they will have even slimmer profit margins or halt their operations for a while.

This is why miners are more biased toward setting up their operations in places like Canada, Norway, and Finland, where temperatures are low to medium. At least the cost of cooling is saved there. So, for now, Texas miners need to slow and scale down. Their electricity usage has surpassed a threshold of 80,000 MW. Miners are creating a new record of energy consumption which is not a good thing per se. So, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has requested everyone to cut down their energy usage.

Texas is not the right place for miners

With this extreme heat, miners cannot operate efficiently in Texas. So, there is a need for them to shift to cooler places. Another thing that miners operating in such extreme climatic conditions should focus on is using renewable energy resources or at least a hybrid mix. This way, they won’t be completely reliant on the grid’s electricity if the power requirements go up. And times, when they are making excess electricity, it can be supplied to the grid for profits.

