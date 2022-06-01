Robert Kiyosaki warns about stocks and bonds crashing while predicting that depression is coming. He has been pessimistic about the current market conditions and has warned investors about the possibility of depression several times now. He also advised that to make the most of the current situation is to invest like a capitalist in Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver.

Stock and bond market crash prediction

Inflation in the United States is very high, and this has been mainly due to a few reasons. During the pandemic, people were not going out, and there was low demand for products. At the same time, the government printed trillions of dollars which means people had money on their hands to spend. So, as soon as the world opened up again, the demand for goods and services shot up, with the supply being still short due to the Russia-Ukraine war and supply chain issues. This resulted in the prices moving up, causing significant inflation.

Now, Robert Kiyosaki says that as the oil production is getting cut down due to the liberals and environmentalists, it’s leading to inflation. This is affecting retailers to a large extent as people are running out of money. A recent study shows that the savings rate of Americans right now is similar to the period of the 2008 recession. Hence, Robert Kiyosaki warns about stocks and bonds crashing and an upcoming depression.

Robert’s advice for now

He said that the biggest rookie mistake investors make is to have 60% stocks and 40% bonds in their portfolios. Robert’s advice would be to buy Bitcoin, Gold, Silver, and Solana to make sure they don’t get wrecked during the depression. Robert also predicted that the price of Bitcoin could go down to $9k, and if that happens, he is going to buy a whole lot.

More important, Robert believes that the end of the dollar is near, and the biggest bubble burst in the world is coming. And I am pretty sure that somewhere or the other, we all agree on this in some sense.

What are your thoughts as Robert Kiyosaki warns about stocks and bonds crashing? And are you taking any precautions to get through this period? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

