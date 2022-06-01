Russian Central Bank embraces Bitcoin for foreign payments

The Russia-Ukraine war has resulted in strict sanctions from the United States on Russia. This has made it difficult for them to carry on international trade. Russian banks have also been removed from the SWIFT banking system, making it difficult for them to do cross-border transactions. So, now the Russian Central Bank having no other option, has succumbed to pressure as it embraces Bitcoin for international payments. It’s the same bank that was pushing a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies and mining a while back.

Russia embraces Bitcoin and crypto for foreign transactions

A senior official from the Central Bank has confirmed that Russia is now allowing the use of BTC for international trade. Since Bitcoin is decentralized, it will make it easier for Russia to bypass the sanctions put by the US. The authorities of the United States were concerned at one point about crypto being used as a workaround to their sanctions, and that has become true. However, it is not all positive, as the official still believes that the use of Bitcoin comes at a lot of potential risk for Russia.

While the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Russia, Ksenia Yudaeva, says that they have no objection to the use of crypto for international payments, she also made some critical remarks. Ksenia said that they still believe the use of crypto poses a huge risk to Russia’s financial infrastructure, citizens, and users.

This is not the first time that the Central Bank has made critical remarks about Bitcoin and crypto. They have repeatedly pushed for a ban on Bitcoin mining which the government did not accept. Russia is one of the largest BTC mining countries. So, if a ban is accepted, it will have a massive impact on BTC’s hash rate.

Russia’s approach to crypto

The government has proposed a bill to regulate crypto and Bitcoin in the country. The idea is to take a stance regarding crypto, which the whole world is trying to regulate right now. So, it is important for them to determine what position they must take. And now, since the Central Bank is not pushing for a ban anymore, we will see the government and bank authorities work together on regulation.

