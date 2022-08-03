Robinhood fined $30 million by NY State Department of Financial Services

Robinhood has been fined $30 million by the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) for failing to fulfill the necessary security and anti-money laundering obligations. After generating less revenue than expected in Q2 2022, the company is already in a dire state, and now this $30M fine. To get out of the mess, they had no option but to settle with the DFS.

Robinhood first got its license to offer crypto services in 2019. They were given the authority to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies by the DFS. Starting from offering the most common cryptocurrencies like BTC and Ethereum, they now have a lot of options. These are LINK, COMP, DOGE, ETC, LTC, MATIC, SOL, SHIB, UNI, and BSV.

What went wrong?

Anti-money laundering regulations, sufficient security measures, and user safety are some of the most crucial things that cryptocurrency exchanges must adopt. The DFS’s money transmitter regulation, virtual currency regulation, and cybersecurity regulation were not adhered to by the exchange. Despite the company’s assertion that security comes first, DFS’ remarks indicate the opposite.

The company of Robinhood grew, but according to Adrienne A. Harris, Superintendent of the Financial Services, they never made the necessary time and effort to comply with the AML and cybersecurity standards. These errors were simply too serious for the DFS to overlook. They discovered that Robinhood’s administration had several shortcomings and was unable to preserve a compliance-oriented culture.

Surprisingly enough, even after the bad news, Robinhood’s shares are up 2.1% in the last 24 hours. However, the after-hour trading seems to be bearish, and the projected opening is lower.

The fine and orders by the DFS

The Department of Financial Services has also ordered certain more items in addition to the substantial $30 million fine that Robinhood was needed to pay in order to resolve the matter. The exchange will need to continue to employ a consultant who can assess the exchange’s compliance with the DFS’s standards. There won’t be any possibility for influence, and the consultant will be impartial.

