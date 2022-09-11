Roblox Will Add Age Guidelines To Its Games

Roblox is looking into Immersive Ads, a product targeted to players aged 13 or older, which will work in conjunction with new aging guidelines for the platform that will enable some experiences to be shared across different age groups.

All Roblox ads will be labeled immersive ads, the company said, and children younger than 13 will be unable to engage with them. The new ad system, meanwhile, is a way for brands to promote the Roblox experience via interactive billboards, posters, and other surfaces. Through this new immersive ad system, advertisers will be allowed access to interact with game players.

Alongside the interactive ads are Roblox experiences aimed at adults, like games marketed at players aged 17 or older. As part of its annual developer’s conference Friday, Roblox announced plans to introduce advertising next year, marking the first meaningful attempt by the company to diversify beyond virtual goods within games.

During the company’s annual developer conference, Baszuki announced wide-ranging changes to the platform, including a new immersive ad system that will let advertisers reach players in millions of games or experiences, as they are called in Roblox. Wide-ranging changes to the platform Despite the disagreements between many Roblox users over updates and age restrictions, there is a lot of support from users for some promised updates aimed at older players, including enhanced role-playing games, and better integrated FPS games.

The primary goal of the feature is to provide benefits for older players that will be playing Roblox. There are also other parental controls you can use on Roblox in order to make sure that Roblox is ultra-safe for younger players. Accounts, no matter if they are owned by players, can have parental controls in place to restrict or turn off different communication features, including who they can communicate with within a game or the website, who they can message, and who they can track within games, and who they can invite to VIP servers.

Being an online game means players on Roblox are able to interact and socialize with one another in various ways. Roblox has complete cross-platform support, meaning that you can play the game on a computer, mobile device, Xbox One, or virtual reality headset with your friends and millions of others. Roblox is a platform that allows users to play games, customize their avatars, and make their own games using the Roblox Studio.

It will be interesting to see whether this new cosmetics feature (and some new improvements to Roblox platforms User Generated Content Marketplace) is a shot in the arm to the games spending, which has been on a downward slide over the past two financial quarters. Updating Robloxs older, prominent graphics with new features would be a risk for the company since these graphics are why they are successful in the business.