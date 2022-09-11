Official Steam Deck Repair Centers Are Now Open

Valve recently announced that its official Steam Deck repair center is now open, accepting repairs for Steam Deck users who are experiencing damage to their devices, or replacing them as necessary. Valve says problems not covered under the warranty are still available for repairs in its Steam Deck repair centers, but individuals are expected to pay for those repairs.

We’re happy to announce that our Steam Deck repair centers are now open! If a Steam Deck has an issue and needs to be sent in, repairs covered by warranty will be performed free of charge. If not covered by warranty, you can opt to have your device repaired for a fee. pic.twitter.com/VXGdczeOvX — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) September 9, 2022

Steam Decks warranty does not cover modified Steam Decks, nor devices repaired by anyone but the designated Valve repair facility. The process of getting repairs done by Valve can be accessed via Steams Help pages.