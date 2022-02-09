Roblox Will Host A Music Show For BRIT Awards

PinkPantheress will perform a virtual concert at Roblox at Mastercard’s 2022 Brit Awards. According to Roblox, highlights from the real show will air on “The Metaverse Stage” on Friday, February 11 at 9 a.m. PT. At the concert, Pink Pantheress will perform in avatar from some of her most popular songs, including Just for me and Pain, To hell with that, from her first mixtape. The concert, featuring PinkPantheress in the form of an avatar, will take place in a virtual underground London venue with neon lighting.

Roblox will host a post-show celebration that will also include an exclusive virtual performance by Gen Z British artist Pink Pantheress. The concert will take place in an immersive London-style virtual environment featuring neon-lit skyscrapers and landmarks such as the London Eye and the in-game British Award statue. The premiere will take place on Friday, February 11 at 17:00 GMT and will be repeated every hour during the weekend. Starting today, to coincide with the real-world awards, the exclusive Roblox VIP event will feature virtual artist meetups throughout the week, as well as live performances by Adele, Ed Sheeran, and more.

The Roblox VIP Party was created by Dubit, a tech startup specializing in virtual events for kids and esports. The virtual event was created in collaboration with metaverse development studio Dubit, and leading up to Friday, fans will be able to take part in virtual treasure hunts, collect hidden figurines and take part in virtual artist meetups. The free virtual party will begin from February 8 to 13, when Brit Award nominees and winners will enter the VIP party world to meet and greet virtual fans.

BRIT virtual merchandise is also offered, as well as the opportunity to meet artists and celebrities during game meetups. In addition to PinkPantheress, fans can participate in treasure hunts, collect hidden Brit Awards figurines, browse exclusive virtual UK merchandise and connect with celebrities and artists in virtual meetups.

Clara Ampho and Maya Jama will present the red carpet broadcast of the BRIT Awards on ITV2 from 19:00 to 20:00. The Brit Awards 2022 will take place tonight at the O2 Arena and will be streamed exclusively on ITV and ITV Hub and will be hosted by Moe Gilligan with performances by Adele, Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Sims, and Sam Fender. The concert will take place in an immersive London-inspired virtual world with neon-lit skyscrapers and landmarks such as the London Eye and the Brit Award statue inserted into the game.