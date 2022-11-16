“Rock solid” restart planned by Musk, Twitter will do a blue check for subscriptions

Elon Musk, a billionaire, announced on Tuesday that the much-wanted blue check subscription service on Twitter would be reopened on November 29. This is a slight change from his previous preliminary timetable for returning to the service.

Musk tweeted, “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid.”

Elon Musk believes the blue check will be lost if someone changes their verified name. This will happen “until Twitter confirms the name to meet terms of service” with the latest version.

Prior to this, only a few verified accounts were there. Only the accounts of journalists, public figures, renowned people, and politicians have been given the coveted blue check mark. But earlier this week, the platform launched a membership option. The membership option was available to anyone willing to pay to increase revenue as Musk battles to keep advertisers.

CEO of Tesla has previously confirmed that Twitter Blue would likely “come back end of next week.”

On Friday, the firm temporarily suspended its recently launched $8 blue check subscription service because of the proliferation of fraudulent accounts. The transformation happened a week after Musk acquired control of the social media firm in a $44 billion deal.

Fake accounts flooded all over Twitter

Chaos immediately spread after Twitter launched its new paid verification mechanism.

Following the revised Twitter Blue membership service’s launch last week, which costs $8 per month. Additionally, it grants users the desired blue check mark, and a swarm of fake verified accounts appears on Twitter.

Checkmark Twitter accounts impersonated significant personalities such as Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and President Joe Biden. The other accounts were of basketball player LeBron James as well as consumer businesses like Eli Lilly, PepsiCo, and Nintendo.

The verified account pretended to be Eli Lilly. Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical corporation, posted a fake message announcing that insulin was now free.

In the meantime, a fake concession announcement was tweeted by the blue-checked account posing as Lake.

Many of the accounts used by Twitter to impersonate persons and brands were suspended.

Just days after the program’s debut, Twitter reportedly put a halt to it because fake accounts had caused confusion on the network. However, Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, stated on Saturday that Twitter Blue would likely return by the end of the following week.

Initially, the verified blue label served as a sign that an account of public interest was genuine when individuals supplied identification documentation. However, musk has criticized the prior verification procedure and likened it to a feudal system from the Middle Ages.

The platform’s new Twitter Blue was the first significant product to be released under Musk. According to the Associated Press, Musk stated in an email sent to staff members last week that the firm needed to generate about half of its revenue through subscriptions.