Two people killed as Tesla car slammed into a truck & building in China

The Tesla car crash in China killed two people and three others were injured. The car suddenly lost control and went at a high speed before slamming into a truck and crashing into a building. The incident took place on November 5 in Chaozhou in Guangdong Province.

The video seen shows Model Y passing through busy areas after its driver encountered a problem while trying to park, the outlet further said. The footage has emerged on several social media platforms and has shocked users.

The car is seen racing through the streets, almost hitting a person on a bicycle. Then it doesn’t stop and goes ahead dangerously swerving two times and hitting two motorcycles. As reported by Jimu News, an unnamed family member of the 55-year-old male driver stated that the driver had issues with the brake pedal when he was about to pull over in front of the family store. Tesla has claimed that vehicle logs show that the brake pedal was not applied during the incident. Added that the accelerator pedal was pressed for a significant portion of the event. The automaker also cautioned against people believing “rumors” about the incident.

In the past, Tesla has faced other accusations of malfunctioning brake pedals. Once there was an incident where a Chinese customer staged a protest at their Shanghai Motor Show booth claiming that an accident she was in was a result of a brake failure. These accusations are not just limited to China. Tesla has also received many complaints in the US, which it responded to in a blog post claiming “there is no ‘unintended acceleration’ in Tesla vehicles.”

Many companies were examined by NHTA. It was found that incidents of sudden unintended acceleration in Teslas were a result of driver error, and not due to any design flaw in the vehicle. The NHTSA reminds drivers that there are 16,000 preventable crashes per year in the US due to pedal error and cautions drivers to be aware of this problem.

Both on Chinese and English-language social media, there have been many posts suggesting various causes without evidence, most of which do not stand up to basic scrutiny. Some have claimed that the vehicle was attempting to auto park and then went haywire, running off at high speed. But the type of swerving, hard-accelerating behavior shown in the video is not characteristic of Autopilot, much less auto park, and both would have been disabled by a tap on the brake pedal at any point.