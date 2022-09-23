Rockstar Games Hacker Reportedly Arrested Following GTA 6 Leak

The UK authorities arrested a hacker who is reportedly said to be responsible for GTA 6 Leak. The incident took place after footage of the game was leaked online this past month. The hacker was tracked down by the FBI and then taken into custody. The company has not yet released any official statement about the arrest but it is expected that they will do so in the coming days.

Rockstar Games, the game developer, and publisher has reportedly gotten a hacker arrested who was leaking content from the upcoming GTA 6. The hacker was arrested by the UK police this week after he leaked screenshots and videos of GTA 6. The leak of GTA 6 content is currently under investigation by Rockstar Games. The hacker has rumored to be gotten his hands on the GTA 5 and 6 source code and was trying to sell it in the open before its release date. In addition to leaking the 90 videos of GTA 6, the hacker also claimed that he has access to GTA 5 and GTA 6 source code and also posted a snippet of it to prove it.

The arrest of a hacker who reportedly leaked information about GTA 6 is not the only time Rockstar Games has had to deal with leaks. In 2014, a modder posted information about Red Dead Redemption 2 on Reddit, and in 2016, a gamer posted images from Red Dead Redemption 2 on 4chan. Regarding this past month, The authorities arrested a person who is said to be responsible for leaking GTA 6. Rockstar Games has not commented on the arrest of the hacker yet.

UPDATE: @CityPolice confirm 17-year-old arrested over hacking incident; source says the crime is related to intrusion on Rockstar Games and possibly Uber Technologies. https://t.co/lLHX2cpGfA $UBER — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 23, 2022

The Rockstar Games hacker, who was responsible for leaking the video of GTA 6 to the public, is reportedly just 17 years of age. The hacker was arrested by the FBI on charges of copyright infringement and wire fraud. A Rockstar Games hacker has reportedly been arrested following a leak of GTA 6. The leak caused a lot of controversy and backlash from the gaming community.

The person who was arrested is reportedly not the same person who leaked the game, but instead, they are accused of hacking into Rockstar Games’ network and stealing data. Rockstar Games has said that they have begun the process of taking legal action against the individual. The individual is also said to be the same hacker that hacked Uber early this month.

Rockstar Games is one of the most secretive game developers in the industry. They are known for their tight-lipped attitude when it comes to future projects and upcoming games. For years now, they have been able to keep their secrets under wraps until they are ready to reveal them to the world themselves.