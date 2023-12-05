Rockstar North is the development team behind every mainstream Grand Theft Auto game since the franchise’s 1997 launch. They are currently working on Grand Theft Auto 6. Notably, Rockstar and Cfx. re, the modding company behind the largest GTA 5 roleplay servers, started collaborating formally in August. It’s unknown if the team will provide comparable material for Grand Theft Auto 6.

The video verifies a lot of the speculations that have been going around regarding the open-world game Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar Games then issued a press release announcing that the game would be launched in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. Many PC players were disappointed to learn that there was no information on the game’s release date or status on the platform.

“Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” Rockstar Games said on X, confirming that the next game’s trailer has really been leaked. Soon after the trailer leaked, the gaming world went crazy over a Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay video that went viral on TikTok and showed off the highly anticipated gameplay and map of the next game.

Lucia is shown in GTA 6 trailer

The first female protagonist in the GTA series, Lucia, is first shown in the trailer at the beginning and is seen in jail. Later in the video, Vice City heists in the vein of Bonnie and Clyde are seen being carried out by Lucia and her partner.

“Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet,” stated Rockstar Games in a release on Grand Theft Auto 6.

According to Bloomberg, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has previously stated that it anticipated the game will bring in $8 billion in net bookings by 2025. Remarkably, since its launch in 1997, the Grand Theft Auto series has sold over 400 million copies worldwide. The final installment of the series was made available in 2013. Because GTA 5 and GTA 6 were released more than ten years apart, the game’s devoted fan base is anxious to see what the next title has in store.

Where is GTA 6 set

According to reports, Vice City, the franchise’s stand-in for Miami, will make a comeback in Grand Theft Auto 6. Vice City is only the beginning, according to a 2022 Bloomberg article, as Rockstar plans to regularly introduce “new missions and cities.” It is also rumored to include more interior areas than any other Grand Theft Auto game. According to the article, Rockstar’s purported plan to initially include North and South American areas at launch is why GTA 6 is called Project Americas. To lessen crunch, though, the idea is rumored to have been abandoned.

Developer of GTA 6

Rockstar North is the development team behind every mainstream Grand Theft Auto game since the franchise’s 1997 launch. They are currently working on Grand Theft Auto 6. Notably, Rockstar and Cfx. re, the modding company behind the largest GTA 5 roleplay servers, started collaborating formally in August. It’s unknown if the team will provide comparable material for Grand Theft Auto 6.