Rockstar May Announce GTA 6 launch this week

Rockstar Games is expected to reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 this week. According to Bloomberg, a teaser for the highly awaited new Grand Theft Auto chapter will be released next month to coincide with Rockstar’s twenty-fifth-anniversary commemoration. Years and years of guesses and theories, but now the light of hope and Rockstar games may announce the next chapter for GTA by this week, after ten years of Chapter 5. Though there’s a scarcity of more details on the Rockstar’s initial announcement. The developing team is all set to start disclosing their plans for the rebound open world action games series future. So far, Rockstar has only confirmed GTA 6 is in its early development age.

The trailer coming next month

While not expressly stated, the video footage might be shown during The Game Awards on December 7, when the next Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree will be released. Rockstar Games has yet to reveal much about the game since revealing that it’s in production, however, an earnings report from Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive in May hinted at a fiscal year 2025 release date. This would be the best day for all the GTA lovers to get wowed by the real looks of the game, though some of the leaked footage went viral online last year but are unconfirmed yet.

Leaks and expected storyline

According to the report by Bloomberg, it stated that multiple leaks have claimed that GTA 6 won’t operate properly. There was a big blow to the Rockstar as the important clips of the Game were leaked, last year September where 90 clips of GTA under development footage were leaked online, revealing two characters being part of a heist at a diner.

This is consistent with prior rumors that the franchise might introduce its first female protagonist in a story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. This is supposedly part of Rockstar’s effort to clean up its ‘frat-boy culture,’ which resulted in prior games depicting women as sex objects or pestering persons. GTA 6 appears to be situated in a modern version of Vice City, with the social networking site Life Invader making a comeback. The storyline is somehow expected to be a fictional version of Miami and will expand to other cities in the future.

The hype about GTA 6

After the successful sale of GTA 5 with over 170 million copies worldwide, Rockstar also launched GTA online as a virtual reality game with more enhanced gameplay, vehicles, and more online missions to earn money. The online version made the gameplay so realistic that it still creates hype and is still enjoyed by the players. But fans never stop, because they want more and are eagerly waiting for the sixth chapter.

Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto has always set a standard in 20 years of existence and provides the best open-world gameplay, the best story, and some high-tech technological advancement inside the game. GTA 5 story was comparatively small but now the expectations are high for GTA 6 and it has some high standards to fill, tracing Rockstar’s past for not disappointing the gamers, the time is coming near to explore the latest Criminal action saga. Hopefully, the Game will launch by the end of 2023 or January because we cannot wait any longer.