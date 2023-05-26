“Ron DeSantis’ Unconventional Campaign Announcement Turns into a Twitter Spectacle: Internet Users Roast ‘DeSaster'”

On Wednesday night, the political landscape was shaken as Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. However, his unconventional campaign announcement, which took place on Twitter Spaces alongside Elon Musk and tech investor David Sacks, quickly turned into a social media spectacle that has been dubbed “DeSaster” by Twitter users.

The event was marred by numerous technical difficulties and connection issues, causing delays and frustration among the eager audience. Elon Musk initially attempted to host the conversation but encountered glitches that led to a 15-minute delay before the conversation abruptly shut down. Eventually, the announcement went live on David Sacks’ Twitter account, but the damage had already been done.

“DeSaster” became the trending word on Twitter as disappointed viewers took to the platform to express their dissatisfaction with the event. Many criticized the choice of Twitter Spaces as the platform for such an important announcement, highlighting the frequent technical issues that have become synonymous with Musk’s activities on Twitter.

The glitches and disruptions during the announcement further undermined confidence in both DeSantis and Musk. To add insult to injury, former President Trump took the opportunity to mock DeSantis by posting a meme comparing him to Jeb Bush, another Republican candidate who faced significant challenges in his presidential campaign. Trump also alluded to the recent failure of a Musk rocket by using the term “Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly.”

Despite DeSantis’ campaign launch being marked by technical difficulties, lackluster reception, and online mockery, the Florida governor remains undeterred. However, he faces an uphill battle, with polling data indicating that he currently trails Trump by 34 points according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.

During the hour-long conversation, DeSantis attempted to differentiate himself from his biggest rival, former President Donald Trump. However, his efforts fell short as he veered into what some described as “hyper-online right-wing” topics. He discussed the so-called “woke mind virus,” a term commonly used by Musk, and delved into discussions about cryptocurrency while also expressing grievances about negative press coverage.

David Sacks, one of the participants in the Twitter Spaces chat, inaccurately referred to it as the “largest online group ever assembled.” This claim was quickly debunked, as the number of attendees dwindled from 670,000 during the glitchy Musk-hosted portion to 275,000 when the conversation finally began on Sacks’ account. As the hour progressed, many attendees dropped off, further highlighting the lack of engagement and interest generated by the announcement.

The low-quality audio of the Spaces announcement also became a target for memes, with users deeming it unfitting for a presidential candidate. DeSantis attempted to salvage the situation with an official campaign launch video. However, this too received criticism in various social media circles. The video featured audio excerpts from the Spaces conversation, lacked music, prominently showcased Elon Musk, and even reused footage of DeSantis walking. It failed to inspire hope among viewers that DeSantis could overcome Trump and secure the 2024 Republican nomination for President.

To add insult to injury, former President Trump took the opportunity to mock DeSantis by posting a meme comparing him to Jeb Bush, another Republican candidate who faced significant challenges in his presidential campaign. Trump also alluded to the recent failure of a Musk rocket by using the term “Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly.”

Despite DeSantis’ campaign launch being marked by technical difficulties, lackluster reception, and online mockery, the Florida governor remains undeterred. However, he faces an uphill battle, with polling data indicating that he currently trails Trump by 34 points according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.

In the world of politics, first impressions matter, and Ron DeSantis’ campaign announcement, dubbed “DeSaster” by Internet users, may have inadvertently set the tone for his presidential bid. Only time will tell if he can overcome these challenges and emerge as a serious contender for the Republican nomination in 2024.

Comments

comments