Ron Paul comments on the fall of USD as a global reserve currency

USD has been on the decline both in value and influence for quite some time now. Many countries are already planning to use their own currency for trading and ditch the use of the US dollar. So, analysts and critics believe that this could be the beginning of its decline as a global reserve currency. However, Ron Paul comments that it might not happen as soon as many predictions are saying while talking about the fall of the USD.

The fall of the USD

Ron Paul is a former US representative and was a present member of the Libertarian party. In this recent online webcast, Ron talked about the current standing of the US dollar. The primary focus of the conversation was how China, Russia and many other countries are directly challenging the power and value of the USD. For example, due to the sanctions on Russia and a bad rapport with China, both countries agreed to conduct business in their local currency. This eliminated their dependency on USD.

The former US representative didn’t oppose the idea of the US dollar falling out of being a global reserve currency, but he did say we cannot predict the exact time when it’s going to happen. In fact, the chances of it taking more than what most people are saying is most likely. Most of us can say Bitcoin this, Bitcoin that, but still, even the world’s largest cryptocurrency has a long way to go before replacing the dollar if it ever does.

What the US is doing wrong which could lead to USD’s demise?

The United States holds too much power over the world because of the dollar. They can print more money and devalue the USD, which happened during COVID, or they can put sanctions on any country they disagree with and also freeze their USD reserves. The 2nd case is similar to what happened with Russia. This has made it clear to the world that there is a need for an alternative which doesn’t concentrate the power in the hands of one nation. This explains why the USD might not be the global reserve currency a decade or two down the line.

