What Elon Musk just did is unbelievable; he kept his promise!

Elon Musk has done something which is basically unbelievable and has surprised the entire crypto and tech community. Can you guess what it is? No? Well, Elon changed the logo of Twitter to Dogecoin. After this happened, the price of the cryptocurrency surged instantly. At present, it is trading at 10 cents and is up more than 28% in the last 24 hours.

If you want to see it for yourself, visit the desktop site of Twitter, as the mobile app remains unchanged. There have been no reports on how long he plans to keep it this way, but for sure, it was not a small prank, as more than 18 hours have already passed.

Dogecoin pumped crazily after this happened

After people realized what had just happened and major Twitter pages started reporting this, the price of Doge shot up by 20% in less than an hour. Unusual whales also reported this, and the entire Doge community went crazy.

Some shared how the price has broken through a long descending triangle, while others believed that this is just yet another distraction that Elon has put forth. Considering the past record of Dogecoin, it is unlikely that this price increase to last.

Elon also tweeted about his decision to change the Twitter logo to dogecoin.

Most Elon fans are happy about this and are now requesting him to change the icon of the Twitter app to Dogecoin. Everyone has their own version of it. And you never know he might even do that. Some well-known personalities on Twitter also spoke in favour of this change.

David Gokhshtein, the founder of Gokhshtein media, wrote that Dogecoin is going to become the official currency of Twitter. While a YouTuber, Sheldon The Sniper, wrote, “Haha you legend ! Think might have finally released the alt coins.”

I personally feel that doing these things will raise the price of Dogecoin temporarily, but it is not a permanent solution. Only a few people will be able to make money out of it. What are your thoughts on what Elon Musk just did, and do you find it unbelievable too? Let us know in the comments below. And if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: Crypto exchange Kraken sponsors F1 car featuring Bitcoin whitepaper.