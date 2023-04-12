Roubini Predicts that Chinese Yuan is becoming an alternative to USD

In a recent interview with CNBC, economist Nouriel Roubini warned that the global reserve currency system is shifting towards a “bipolar” approach with the Chinese yuan as an alternative to the US dollar. Roubini noted that the Chinese yuan had been steadily gaining traction in international trade and finance. The Chinese Yuan is becoming an alternative to USD, with many countries now using it as a reserve currency alongside the US dollar. He added that China has also been increasing its investment in other countries, particularly in developing regions like Africa and Latin America, which could further boost the yuan’s global standing.

The Rise of the Yuan in International Trade and Finance

This shift towards a “bipolar” reserve currency system, Roubini argued, could have significant implications for the US and the global economy. He pointed out that a weaker US dollar could lead the Chinese Yuan to become an alternative to USD as imports become more expensive, while countries holding large amounts of dollar reserves could see a decline in the value of their holdings. Moreover, if the yuan becomes a major reserve currency, China could gain more influence over the global financial system, potentially challenging the US-dominated system.

Implications of a “Bipolar” Reserve Currency System

Roubini also noted that there are significant obstacles to the yuan’s rise as a reserve currency, and the Chinese Yuan is becoming an alternative to USD. These include China’s strict capital controls, lack of transparency in its financial system, and concerns over human rights abuses and geopolitical tensions. Moreover, the US dollar still enjoys significant advantages, including the depth and liquidity of US financial markets, the dominance of the US banking system, and the fact that the US government can issue debt in its own currency, which helps to maintain demand for the dollar.

Obstacles to the Yuan’s Rise

Despite these obstacles, Roubini argued that the global reserve currency system is already becoming more “bipolar,” with the yuan playing an increasingly important role. He noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had included the yuan in its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket, which gives the currency more legitimacy and visibility. He also pointed out that many central banks are increasing their holdings of yuan-denominated assets, which could further boost the currency’s status as a reserve currency because the Chinese Yuan is becoming an alternative to the USD.

Factors Supporting the Yuan’sYuan’s Growing Role

Internationalization efforts: China has been actively promoting the use of the yuan in international trade and finance, including through the establishment of offshore yuan centers and the issuance of yuan-denominated bonds.

China has been actively promoting the use of the yuan in international trade and finance, including through the establishment of offshore yuan centers and the issuance of yuan-denominated bonds. Belt and Road Initiative: China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which involves massive infrastructure investments in countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, has helped to increase the use of the yuan in trade and finance in these regions.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which involves massive infrastructure investments in countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, has helped to increase the use of the yuan in trade and finance in these regions. Global economic shifts: The global economy is shifting away from the US-dominated system that has been in place since the end of World War II towards a more multipolar system with a greater role for emerging economies like China.

The global economy is shifting away from the US-dominated system that has been in place since the end of World War II towards a more multipolar system with a greater role for emerging economies like China. Diversification: Many countries are seeking to diversify their reserve holdings away from the US dollar in order to reduce their exposure to US economic and geopolitical risks.

Many countries are seeking to diversify their reserve holdings away from the US dollar in order to reduce their exposure to US economic and geopolitical risks. IMF inclusion: The International Monetary Fund’sFund’s decision to include the yuan in its SDR basket in 2016 was a significant step in legitimizing the yuan as a reserve currency.

Overall, Roubini’s warnings about the shift towards a “bipolar” reserve currency system reflect broader concerns about the changing dynamics of the global economy. As China continues to grow in economic and geopolitical power, it is likely that the yuan will become a more prominent currency in international trade and finance. Whether this shift will lead to a more stable and balanced global financial system or to increased tensions and instability remains to be seen.

Also Read: Twitter has been dissolved as a company after Elon’s takeover.

Comments

comments