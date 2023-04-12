Twitter has been dissolved as a company after Elon’s takeover

Twitter’s takeover by Elon Musk can be categorized as one of the most dramatic acquisitions ever. A lot has changed since Elon Musk took the company private and became its owner. And these changes have been both good and bad. For example, the layoffs and blue tick monetization could be categorized as the bad part, but the reduced bot count and spam have improved the user experience. However, the latest and most dramatic change happened recently after Twitter was dissolved as a company.

Why was Twitter dissolved?

The social media platform has now been merged with the “everything app.” It is called ‘X’ and aims to offer everything in one place, like social media, payment services, and more, just like a super app. In a recent court filing, Elon announced that the assets of Twitter had been merged with the Everything app, which is registered as “X Corp.” X is also a privately held company and is based in Nevada. The idea behind the application was to create something close to WeChat or even more powerful. Twitter’s acquisition has given Elon Musk the ability to integrate a powerful social media platform with this application.

Elon’s desire to create a super app for the United States dates back to 1999

Before talking about Elon’s plans and aspirations, let’s understand what a super app is.

What is a super app?

A super app is an application that offers a wide range of services and features within a single platform. These apps typically offer a suite of services, including messaging, social networking, e-commerce, food delivery, payment services, travel booking, and many more. These apps are really popular in Asia, and WeChat is a good example of the same. It was founded in China and currently has over $1 billion users.

Even in India, Many companies are trying to create their own super apps like Jio and Tata. TataNeu, which was launched a while back, is an example of the same. However, it hasn’t been performing that well because the app is too cluttered and slow, which is one of the primary challenges while building a super app.

Now coming to Elon’s plans, he stated last year that Twitter could be converted to such an app or something new could be built, and necessary integrations could be made. He believes that just like China, the US also needs a super app, so building the same will be the next logical step.

He has been working towards this for a long time now. In 1999, he founded X.com, which was later merged with PayPal, which he also co-founded. Right now, the website is not active, but we could see it make a comeback. Even Musk stated it openly in his tweet.

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

Is such a platform really required?

It entirely depends on individual needs and preferences. For some people, having access to a variety of services within a single platform is highly convenient and can streamline their daily activities. Super apps can save time and effort by eliminating the need to switch between multiple apps for different services.

However, for others, a super app may not be necessary or desirable as they might have specific app preferences for different services. There might also be concerns about the privacy and security of a super app that handles multiple types of personal data. Would you really be able to trust a social media platform with payment details and bank information? Most probably not!

What are your thoughts as Twitter has been dissolved as a company? And do you think Elon will be able to make the super app a reality? Let us know in the comments below. And if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: Who is Bitcoin’s secret founder? We might have found him!

Comments

comments