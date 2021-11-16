Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story gets a surprise release

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story explores the Riot world in a completely different format, developed by Airship Syndicate under the Riot Forge label. This is the first of many Riot Forge games in the League of Legends world, launched by an independent studio with Ruined King of Airship Syndicate, the developer of “Darkblood Genesis”. This is a full-fledged single-player adventure game announced in November last year. This is the first game released under Riot Forge. Riot Games’ new publishing label supports external developers to create games in the League of Legends world.

As part of the League of Legends’ 10th-anniversary celebration, Riot Games announced Riot Forge creating a way for indie developers to access the League of Legends IP and tell stories of champions who have failed to draw attention to the storyline in the regular League of Legends gameplay. Affiliate platform Riots Forge unveiled some of its upcoming games today. In addition to the Ruined King release and the Hextech Mayhem rhythm runner, which also came out today, Riot Forge has revealed some of their future projects. Launch of two games related to the Riot Forge showcase for Nintendo Switch, which showed both games now available on Switch, as well as other games released by Publishing Division Riots intended to further expand the League of Legends IP.

The stream covered several additional IP products from League of Legends, including the beat-based Hextech Mayhem also launched today for PC and Nintendo Switch for $ 9.99. Both games are now available on multiple platforms, with more to come in the coming weeks. After spending most of a decade focusing exclusively on League of Legends, the developer has now expanded significantly, releasing many new games developed by Riot, such as Valorant, and new games in the League of Legends universe. you will receive Yasuos’ exclusive weapon, Masamune, If you purchase the game online before December 16.

In addition to the standard version of the game, which costs $ 29.99, there is a Deluxe Digital Edition available for $ 39.99, which includes destroyed character skins, a Destruction starter pack, and additional items. Players will be entitled to a free next-gen update when the new console versions arrive. While Valorant’s competitive first-person shooter launched directly from Riot last year, Ruined King was developed by Airship Syndicate.

But while League has branched out in many different and ambitious directions, surprisingly very little has been done to other games, with the only example being the card game Legends of Runeterra. Of course, that doesn't mean that Riot hasn't done it to some extent yet, but with the release of Arcane and its crossovers in games like Among Us, it's clear that Riot is following that intention in many ways.

A League Of Legends Story, as the name suggests, will allow players to follow a party full of champions from Riot Games’ greatest game. Lead a group of popular champions from the base game; namely Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ari, and Pike. Located in two regions of Runeterra, the Shadow Isles and the port city of Bilgewater, Ruined King will bring players together with a group of League of Legends characters, including Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ari, and Pyke, who must work together. fight the ruined king.

It also interacts with Viego. The story of Viego is mainly completed by the Ruination event, so who knows how it will be expanded or transformed. Since last year’s demo, Riot has not provided us with many updates about this game, so it’s very unexpected to see it released so suddenly. Now, with this surprise release, fans can finally do it.

The game itself is a turn-based RPG with a turn order mechanic in which players take control of a group of League of Legends champions to defeat Viego, the ruined king. Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story will take players on a journey across the history of the League, allowing them to explore Runeterra through the Shadow Islands and Bilgewater.

As with Hextech Mayhem, the Ruined King will feature renowned champions from the popular competitive MOBA game from Riot Games. That’s right, along with the launch of Riot Games’ other debut game, Hextech Mayhem, the publisher gave fans a welcome bonus in the form of a recently released single-player turn-based RPG game. Ruined King, the Riots turn-based, a story-driven RPG set in the League of Legends universe, is out unexpectedly today. The game is now available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One for $ 29.99. It is currently playable through backward compatibility on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles | S. In Press Release, Riot Forge confirms the game will also come to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.