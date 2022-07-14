Rules for forming a strategy for betting on tennis

Table tennis remains one of the consistently popular sports. And not only among participants and spectators, but also among bettors. It’s no wonder that the rosters for professional matches are getting wider and wider in Betwinner app. Among them, as a rule, there is an even-odd option. Some players consider this offer to be a “lottery” and “flush” option. But others believe that, with the right preparation, doubles and odd in table tennis can bring success.

In-play tennis betting

The tennis betting strategy during the match itself is significantly different from most sports. This strategy is suitable for experienced players who understand tennis and can quickly react to events on the court. In a live game, it is important to take into account the athlete’s psychological state and mood. If in football the team can withstand the obtained result, then in tennis the victory slips away quickly.

You should also pay attention to how the match develops in Betwinner app. The early games can be a warm-up for the favorite. However, the underdog can quickly enter the match and gain courage. In this case, even the best tennis player is unlikely to be able to seize the initiative. Ground courts have considerable influence. For example, Roger Federer often started matches successfully against the king of clay, Rafael Nadal. Federer’s success was that the court did not have time to dry after watering, causing the ball to bounce low. When the coating dried, Nadal had no equal. At the same time, women’s tennis, which is extremely unstable, should be bet with caution.

Coating

Tennis players compete on three types of surface: soil, hard and grass. Hardy competitions take place all year round. The fastest surface is grass, where draws last the minimum amount of time.

Hard is fast and slow. For example, at the Australian open, hard is fast, and the matches sometimes resemble grass Wimbledon. On the other hand, at the US Open, the hard surface is slow, so the draws are long, like at Roland Garros on clay.

Therefore, when approaching the prediction of the match, you should pay attention to the coverage. Simply put, fast court suits Roger Federer because of his style of play. He will be able to beat Nadal or Djokovic, but he will not have a chance with these tennis players on clay. The reason is that it is difficult to finish a rally on a slow surface.

Clay takes away the importance of the serve, when on grass it is crucial. Players with a powerful serve gain an advantage on grass.

The rate must be prepared

Any match should be analyzed in advance. For a competent analysis, you need to study the players who are meeting – good thing, this is an individual sport, and relatively simply to understand the current form of the opponents. The priority is that each of the tennis players “punched” the option with “even” and with “odd”. It is also necessary to raise information about what the history of personal confrontations was like. Although experts do not overestimate this factor for this market – it will simply allow understanding who for whom earned the fame of “convenient” and “inconvenient” opponent.

Many depend on the speed of reaction

As a rule, everything is done in online mode, especially when a pair is placed on a par-gate in a separate, specific game, closer to the solution of the set. It is important to be able to make quick bets, so it is important that there is an option in the settings to do everything literally in 1 click. A lot in terms of the coefficient changes in a few seconds, because in table tennis the plot develops dynamically. And only after preparing and analyzing everything, you can catch good coefficients.

Questions and answers

What should you bet on?

In the “pair-pair” market, the player is asked to determine and predict the number of points/sets that will be played. In table tennis, you can choose bets on points/sets of the entire match or a specific game. Individual options are also available, the number of points scored by a specific tennis player, for a separate set.

How to take into account the rating for bids?

This aspect is indispensable during the analysis, but does not play a key role during the forecast. The difference in the game of many tennis players on different surfaces is so significant that the rating in this case completely loses its meaning.

Should face-to-face confrontations be taken into account?

They play an important role during the prediction, as there will always be a fierce rivalry between Federer and Nadal, even though they are friends off the court.