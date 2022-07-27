Russia fines Google $34 million for breaching competition rules

The organization responsible for overseeing that firms are keeping up the standards and not performing anything illegally in Russia have charged Google Inc $34.2 million on July 26 for violating its presiding place in the video hosting market, the administrator remarked.

This verdict is the newest more than a million dollar charge in the context of Moscow’s progressively decisive push against the technology firms of the Western countries.

The Federal Anti-monopoly Service claimed that the tech giant had violated its place in the YouTube video sharing economy without giving any extra information about it.

When asked about a remark over the concerned matter the tech giant said that it will examine the decision taken by the authorities prior to taking any further steps.

The Federal Anti-monopoly Service also said that the company should settle up with the penalty charged in money in a span of 2 months after it comes in effect.

The country has put a number of charges on the subordinate of Google in Russia in the past few months. A week ago the subsidiary of Google in the country was asked by a bench to reimburse $358.7 million in a case which according to the legal representatives was filed against the company for unremitting denials to eliminate content which according to the the Russian authorities are illegitimate like the “fake news” concerning the wat between Russia and Ukraine.

From the time Moscow started its war Ukraine, it has also hastened criticizes against the foreign technology firms in Russia in a drive to strive more dominance over the digital world, the measures comprises using the local firms of the country to expel the foreign tech firms from Russia.

A Russian local media company, the Gazprom Media, connected with a gasoline colossal, Gazprom managed by the state has been pomderously advertising the Russian video hosting platform, RuTube, a substitute to YouTube, which has witnessed a abruptly augmentation in trading from the month of February.

The American online video sharing platform has banned the media companies financed by the Russian government after which it is under great push from the communication administrators and political leaders of the country

The tech giant has put a stop on sales of online advertisement in the country from the month of March this year, however, it has retain some no-cost opertaions. The subordinate company of Google in Russia ultimately registered for insolvency in subsequent to its bank account getting clutched by the officials, turning it unfeasible to make payments to the employees.