Eutelsat merges with Oneweb to form alliance

Eutelsat is among the world’s biggest satellite operators, operating a large fleet of satellites that serve customers in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the United states.

The system can be used for video streaming, satellite news gathering, wireless broadband, data communication, connecting planes and ships, facilitating business of government and non-governmental organization communications, and more.

As shown in a comment released on Tuesday, French satellite operator Eutelsat and crucial shareholders of Bharti-backed OneWeb have agreed to an all-share alliance. Following the completion of the transaction, the Bharti Group will indeed be Eutelsat’s sole shareholder. The declaration has implications for the Global markets as well, where OneWeb has got a notice of intent from the Unit of Telecom for a GMPCS (Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite) license. Eutelsat’s strong fleet of 36 Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellites will be combined with OneWeb’s celestial sphere of 648 Low Earth Orbit satellites, 428 of which are currently in orbit. It also signed a contract with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) corporation limited to launch satellites previously this year. According to the remark, Eutelsat and OneWeb’s operations are particularly conducive. A clear blueprint has been developed to establish a complementary GEO/LEO service over time, which includes a common platform, composite terminals, and a fully mutualized network. When compared to GEO satellites, LEO satellites are located closer to Earth. LEO satellites constantly orbit the Earth and therefore are not patched to a specific location like GEO satellites.

Dominique D’Hinnin would be suggested as the merged entity’s Chairman, with Sunil Bharti Mittal as Co-Chairman (Vice-President). Eva Berneke would remain the merged entity’s CEO. Eutelsat would maintain its listing on Euronext Paris and implement for standard listing on the London Stock Exchange. Sunil Bharti Mittal, executive chairman of OneWeb, expressed “excitement” about the potential of connecting the excluded.

“The integration of Eutelsat and OneWeb involves a major development in that direction,” Mr. Mittal said. “The positive early results of our service, combined with our strong pipeline, represent a very interesting project in the fast-growing satellite interconnection segment, particularly for customers who require a high-speed, low-latency experience.”