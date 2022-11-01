Russia fines Wikimedia Foundation Over Ukraine War Entries

According to recent reports, Russian Court finds Wikimedia guilty for posting about the Ukraine war. There were more than 2 million articles about the wear on the website. Read the entire article to understand the news and learn more about it.

About this fine

“We still have a fairly strong legal procedural position, so we have reason to believe that we will succeed in having both this fine and those issued in April overturned,” Kozlovsky said, referring to earlier fines totaling 5 million roubles. The two articles, in Russian, were titled “Non-violent resistance of Ukraine’s civilian population in the course of Russia’s invasion” and “Evaluations of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine”. According to Kozlovsky, the cases gainst Wikimedia are bound to increase.

About Wikipedia

Wikipedia is a well-known website to all. Since our many generation and generation and many other generations, our working pattern has changed. The company aims for nothing more but to provide its users with an abundance of free information regarding the topic for Ethnic day. Wikipedia has been a savior for people whose job entails collecting information and researching. The website is run on a volunteer basis. You can by choice ask for permission to edit a particular article. The website does have a lot of rules and regulations that nobody exploits or misuses the information offered by Wikipedia

Ukraine and Russia war

Ukraine and Russia have never had a good relationship since the beginning of time. Some or other goes down with one of them and then the friendship gets over. People have a lot to say from the war that has been going on since a very long time.

“What is going on in Russia now is like total fear,” Anastasia tells me, in Vilnius. “So many people are frightened because we know they can do anything. It’s not only prison or fines: you can be killed or poisoned. It’s like a huge prison. All the country.”