Tata to hire 45K women workers for its Apple iPhone manufacturing plant

It’s not been long since the Cupertino giant, Apple started off with the production of its new Apple iPhones in India. This new move by Apple did help them to cut down the pricing of its smartphone by cutting down the import duty charges. With this move, Apple has seen a raising trend in its number of sales after moving its manufacturing unit to India.

According to the latest reports, it’s been already said that Apple expanding the production of its new iPhone series including the latest new iPhone 13 as well as iPhone 14 series.

Regarding the production we already have new reports coming out as a good news for job seekers especially womens, where Tata merged with Apple is promising to promote over 45,000 employment for women. Let’s take a deep look into this announcement.

Tata promises to provide employment to 45,000 women

Talking about the production of these new iPhones, it’s been said that Apple has joined in hands with Indian giant, Tata to build a manufacturing facility in Hosur which is located in southern Indian state, Tamil Nadu.

Alongside with this good news, Tata also promised that they have already started working towards building and increasing their production lines and in the next 18 to 24 months, the company promises to offer employment to the above mentioned number of womens.

For the people who aren’t aware! Tata with Apple is already working towards producing iPhone’s within the country. This addition of new workforce comes as a part of companies plan to expand the production.

This expansion comes after Tata who has already employed over 100,000 employees where majority of the working force are womens.

Will Apple further expand the production of its products in India?

Apple has to rethink about producing it’s all products in China as after COVID-19 and implementation of Zero Covid policy has affected supply chain which even was about affect the production of the recently launched iPhone 14 series.

This was the right time when Apple learned that depending completely on China can cause production delay so as an alternative Apple was looking for a new manufacturing hub outside China.

And, with Make in India initiative announced in India, Apple chose India to bring it’s manufacturing hub which will be working independently from China.

However, as of now only older iPhones including 11,12,13 is being manufactured in India but soon Apple promised to start the production of the new iPhone 14 series before the year end.

There are also reports claiming that we will see other Apple products like MacBook and even AirPods to be produced in India but we will have to wait for an official confirmation.