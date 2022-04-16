Russia plans to legalize crypto payments and bring more clarity

A recent bill introduced by the Russian Ministry of Finance shows that Russia plans to legalize crypto payments in the country. It will also bring more clarity to cryptocurrencies and mining. This could be a game-changer as Russia seems to be taking crypto regulations seriously. The bill shows that the regulations will be strict but will legalize the trading of crypto and use it for payments in the nation. All in all, it’s a small win for the community.

The bill

The exchange operations and trading platforms need to implement strict processes to stay compliant with the regulations. They also have to create annual reports, do internal control audits, implement proper anti-money laundering measures, and many similar things. So, basically, the new framework will make exchanges get a license for operation in the country. This is not a bad thing and will ensure that users are using only the approved platforms by the government. The bill also said that digital currency could be used as a payment medium.

It’s not all good

While, as a crypto enthusiast, the idea of crypto payments may enchant you, there are some laws that could be a big problem. Russian investors might face privacy issues as their data must be collected and updated daily based on the new rules. Plus, foreign exchanges need to create separate business entities in Russia to obtain licenses. They are trying to make it impossible or at least very difficult to trade crypto without identification.

So, the KYC policies will be very stringent, and adding fiat will only be possible through banks accounts. This will make it easier for authorities to track transactions. P2P transactions might not be allowed in the country as it makes it difficult for authorities to collect transaction data from the same.

Until the regulations for crypto aren’t privacy-focused and favorable, it is best to use decentralized exchanges and cold wallets. The authorities can’t track or control anything in such a way, and you have access to your crypto.

