After the reports that Russia is planning to ban cryptocurrencies and a lot of negativity, things are finally changing. A while back, Vladimir Putin said that they wouldn’t be banning cryptocurrencies. And now the bank of Russia and the authorities have come to a joint agreement regarding the subject. It now seems that Russia plans to regulate Bitcoin as a currency which is a huge deal.

Russia plans to regulate Bitcoin as a currency

While most nations are regulating or planning to term Bitcoin as an asset, Russia has gone the other route. They will define crypto as an “analog of currencies” and not digital assets. The authorities also plan to integrate crypto properly into the financial system of the country. And after the same happens, citizens will have access to it only via the banks and licensed companies.

This report completely removes the possibility of a complete ban on crypto. In fact, Russia could become the first major country to embrace crypto in a big way. And since they plan to make the accessibility possible only through limited options, it would reduce the rate of crime and other illegal activities.

There are still many who are against the new approach of Russia, but it doesn’t seem to be having any significant effect. This is because most of them are in favor of regulation rather than a ban. Russia can expect around $13B every year in taxes from crypto. So, there is zero meaning of taking a drastic step.

Russias are very interested in crypto

Reports suggest that around 12% of the entire crypto market cap is in Russia. They hold around $200 billion in digital assets and are into this new investment. It is also seen via a recent poll that only 19% of the citizens do not know about cryptocurrencies, while 64% have heard about Bitcoin. Therefore, the regulatory clarity from the authorities is much appreciated here. One of those regulations had made it compulsory only for transactions above $8,000 to be reported. It will also make it illegal to use crypto as a medium of payment in many scenarios.

