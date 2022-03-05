Rumors suggest the Russian military offered Bitcoin in exchange for handing over their tanks. Hacktivist group Anamis is said to have offered Bitcoin to the Russian military. The cyber gang has promised to pay more than $52,000 (about Rs 39 lakh) for each surrendered vehicle.

There have also been rumors of cryptocurrency offerings during the Russian-Ukraine conflict. According to rumors, the prominent hacktivist group Anonymous offered bitcoin to Russian servicemen. They have been asked to hand over their tanks in exchange. For each surrendered military vehicle, this cyber group has pledged to pay more than 52 thousand dollars (about 39 lakh rupees) in bitcoin. On February 26, this worldwide hacker organization declared a “cyber-war” against Russia. Russia has been the target of a number of cyber-attacks.

In the first two days of the attack, the gang claimed to have hacked over 300 Russian targets and raised over 1 billion rubles (about Rs 75 crore).

One of the BeInCrypto Report’s findings According to rumors, many Russian soldiers are inclined to accept ‘Anonymous’ allegations and are willing to surrender their tanks for bitcoin. To do so, they must raise a white flag and utilize the world million to identify the hacker gang. In a reported statement, ‘Anonymous’ claimed that the ‘Anonymous’ community has donated bitcoin for Russian soldiers who prefer to stay with their families and children rather than perish.

After announcing a “cyberwar” against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime in late February, the organization released a video on Twitter. It threatened that unless the attacks on Ukraine were stopped, Russian officials will be subjected to “cyber strikes from all corners of the globe.”

Recently, an anonymous claim was made. Russia’s space agency, ‘Roscosmos,’ was reported to have been shut down by a hacker group associated with it. The Russian government “have no control over their spy satellites,” the hacker group declared in a tweet. However, Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, the director-general of Roscosmos, refuted these assertions. They stated that this is not the case. Our Space Activity Control Centers are all operational.

On the one hand, the Ukrainian army is attempting to stop Russia from physical conflict, while on the other hand, Ukraine is repelling Russian cyber strikes. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, said a few days ago that his government will establish an IT army.

