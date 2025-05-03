Ryanair has thrown a spotlight on the fragile state of global aviation by hinting it could walk away from a massive $30 billion Boeing order if U.S. trade tensions drive up costs. In a move that could shake the industry, CEO Michael O’Leary made clear that China’s COMAC long dismissed in the West could be a viable alternative.

At the heart of the matter is Ryanair’s sizable order for 330 Boeing aircraft, central to its growth strategy across Europe. But in a letter to U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, O’Leary said rising costs due to potential U.S. tariffs could force the airline to “reassess” its plans.

While Ryanair hasn’t opened formal talks with COMAC, O’Leary’s message was unmistakable: if Boeing planes become too expensive, China’s C919 could become a serious contender especially if the price is right.

COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China) may still be in its early stages globally, but it’s gaining attention. The C919, a narrow-body jet meant to rival the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, has found a foothold with domestic Chinese airlines like China Eastern.

O’Leary says he’d consider COMAC’s aircraft if they come in 10–20% cheaper than Boeing’s a critical margin for a budget airline. Ryanair isn’t known for political grandstanding; cost always comes first. And if COMAC can deliver reliable planes on time and on budget, it could disrupt the Airbus-Boeing stronghold.

O’Leary’s openness to COMAC hasn’t gone unnoticed. Congressman Krishnamoorthi slammed the idea, pointing to COMAC’s reported links to the Chinese military and warning that deals with such firms carry national security risks.

The congressman urged Ryanair and other Western carriers to steer clear of partnerships with Chinese state-backed aerospace players, reflecting Washington’s deeper concerns about Beijing’s growing tech and industrial clout.

This controversy lands at a sensitive time for Boeing. Already under pressure from safety incidents, production setbacks, and weakening Chinese demand

Chinese regulators in April blocked delivery of three completed Boeing jets without explanation. That leaves Boeing scrambling to find alternative buyers for roughly 50 planes, just as U.S.-China tensions escalate.

Is the Future of Aviation “ABC”? Airbus, Boeing… and COMAC?

The notion of an “ABC” market Airbus, Boeing, and COMAC once seemed far-fetched. Not anymore. Cathay Pacific CEO Ronald Lam floated the idea recently, and AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes says his airline is in active conversations with COMAC as a future supplier.

Still, challenges remain. The C919 isn’t yet certified outside China and Hong Kong. EASA certification in Europe is likely at least three years away, and U.S. FAA approval remains a distant prospect. But early signs suggest some emerging markets in Asia are already warming to COMAC’s smaller ARJ21 jets.

For Ryanair, the issue isn’t political it’s practical. The airline runs on razor-thin margins and thrives on high-frequency, low-cost operations. If COMAC can provide quality aircraft more affordably, Ryanair may feel obligated to explore the option, even at the risk of political backlash.

Still, the optics aren’t easy. Any alignment with a Chinese state-backed firm, especially one under scrutiny from Western governments, could raise red flags among European regulators and investors.

O’Leary’s comments are more than corporate bluster. They reflect a real shift in the global order of aviation. Boeing and Airbus are no longer the only names in town — and if the West doesn’t offer competitive, timely aircraft, airlines will look elsewhere, even if that means working with new and controversial players.

For Boeing, it’s another sign that client loyalty has limits especially in an era of unpredictable trade policy and growing competition. For policymakers, it’s a wake-up call: pushing key buyers toward China may have long-term consequences.