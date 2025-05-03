Sometimes some Instagram stories are just too good to not be shared. But how to do it? This is where this guide can help you. In this guide, we shall cover how you can share a story you like on your Instagram story. While there may be certain limitations, we shall consider them later. Let us begin.

Is it possible to share someone’s story on my story on Instagram?

Yes, it can be done. You can share someone’s story on Instagram on your own. However, there is a clause in it. As long as that person hasn’t added you or tagged you in their story, you will not be able to share it on yours. Instagram makes sure that these things take place as per the privacy and security norms so as to protect the right to privacy for every individual account. But we will discuss the rest of the ways for the opposite scenario as well.

How to share someone’s story on Instagram?

If you want to share someone’s story on Instagram on your story, then there are two cases. One is if you are tagged by them on their story, and the second is that they haven’t but you still like that story and want to share it. Let us discuss both of them individually.

When you are tagged

It is straightforward when you are already tagged in the story. Now you just need to follow these steps –

Log in to your Instagram account on the web or on the application.

Go to your Instagram Direct Messages where you have all your conversations.

Find the message indicating you were tagged in a story.

Tap the “Add to Story” button located beneath the story preview in the message.

You will be directed to the story editor.

Personalize the story with text, stickers, GIFs, etc. in case you want to give it your touch.

Tap “Your Story” to post it to your own story.

And this story will be posted on your account and the people who you have added to your account, or your favorites (depending on the story settings) will be able to see it.

When you are not tagged

When you are not tagged in a story on Instagram, but you still want to share it on your handle, then these are the simple things you can do –

Log in to your Instagram account on the app or the web, at your convenience.

Open the story that you want to share.

Take a screenshot in case of an image or do a screen recording if it’s a video.

Now it is saved in your gallery, from where you can share it on your story.

One thing to note here is that the people who will see your story will know that it is a screenshot or a recording. If you still want to proceed with that, you definitely can.

And that is how you can share your favorite stuff with your favorite people on the platform.