Saab, defence firm part ways with Adani, promised to create jet planes in 2017

It was a “mutual decision,” according to Mats Palmberg, India Head of the Swedish aerospace and defense firm Saab, that the contract to build the Gripen E fighter in India would not advance.

Adani Group and the Swedish aerospace and defense firm entered into a contract in 2017 to manufacture jet fighters in India. At a news conference in this city, Mats Palmberg declared, “The MoU between Saab and Adani expired in 2019 and the parties mutually agreed not to renew the same (at that point in time).”

Based on the deal, 114 multi-role jet fighters would be manufactured for the Indian Air Force as part of a scheme for strategic partnerships. One of the firms contending for the deal is Saab. The program has not progressed at all until the Request for Proposals was published.

83 Light fighter aircraft LCA Mark1A, which are currently being made in Bangalore by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited ted, have been requested by the Indian Air Force during this timeframe. The Saab group has developed the Saab Gripen fighter, which is thought to have similar features to the enhanced MiG-21.

About Saab:

In 1937, the Swedish aerospace and defense business Saab AB (originally Svenska Aeroplan AB, then just SAAB and Saab Group) was formed. The production and development are performed in Linköping, with the headquarters in Stockholm.

From 1947 until 1990, when the automotive sector branch of Saab was split off as Saab Automobile, a partnership with General Motors, Saab made cars. When GM acquired total rights in 2000, the joint venture came to an end.

The firm merged with the maker of commercial vehicles Scania-Vabis starting in 1968 to form Saab-Scania. In 1995, the two were divided by the new owners, Investor AB. The demerger, gryphon logo, which comes from the coat of arms of the Swedish area of Scania, is shared by Saab and Scania.