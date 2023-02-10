TikTok shuts down India operations, sacks all employees

Chinese video app TikTok has apparently slacked off its whole Indian workforce. As per a report by the Economic Times, the China based ByteDance-owned application has given pink slips to 40 people this week after a call. The report stated that a severance pay of nine months would be given to the employees.

According to a source, the Economic Times said that TikTok employees in India were informed that 28 February would be their last day in the company. Soon after, they were given feelers to search for other opportunities for some time as it was conveyed that “restarting operation in India was not going to take off because of government’s stance on Chinese apps”.