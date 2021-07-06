Safemoon wallet will soon accept applications from crypto and DeFi projects

Safemoon wallet has been hyped up really a lot and has the ability to take a large market share of digital and hardware crypto wallets. But to do so, it will need support for a large number of crypto and DeFi tokens. So, John Karony, the CEO at Safemoon, announced that they will soon accept listing applications for their wallet. He also added that the wallet would have support for BTC, Doge and BNB. This combined with the features of the wallet, will make it a really compelling product.

#SAFEMOON will begin taking listing applications from other projects starting at the open beta stage of the #SAFEMOONWALLET. Final release will include #dogecoin, #bitcoin, #BNB and more. Join the #Evolution!

What makes the Safemoon wallet special?

Safemoon, just as a cryptocurrency, has been getting a lot of attention due to the kind of returns it gave. And this has already made Safemoon wallet popular. In addition to that, the product itself is great and has features that other wallets lack. This includes having a very user-friendly interface, a big touch screen for easy usage, contracts features for sending and receiving crypto. Safemoon has also integrated tokenomics for the live price display of tokens. Other than that, Safemoon wallet also has themes, a crypto converter and a calculator.

Along with this, Safemoon also has many future plans that have made it’s token a good investment for users. One of these is the plan to build an NFT exchange which has become very popular nowadays. All the development and future plans that safemoon has and will execute will surely make many projects want to get listed on their wallet. Even people on Twitter are excited and want the wallet to list their favourite coins as they reply to John.

