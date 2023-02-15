Safest Canadian Online Casinos of 2023

Every week, a new casino online pops up as the demand for online gaming grows. But, it can be challenging to choose the best when there are so many options.

Is Gambling Legal in Canada?

Playing online casinos in Canada is technically allowed in Canada, but only if you play at an offshore casino. For compliance with local regulations, it’s best to play at reputable, licensed, and independently controlled offshore casinos.

It was in 2012 that British Columbia opened the continent’s first casino with strict regulations and legal backing.

Until 1969, Canadians were only allowed to gamble on horse races, charity lotteries, and fair lotteries. However, the federal government amended the Criminal Code that year to legalize lotteries for the federal government and the ten provinces.

The federal government decided in 1985 to transfer all gambling to individual provinces. However, the Criminal Code did not affect gambling laws.

Let’s look at a few Canadian province gambling scenes:

People in Alberta love to gamble and may legally participate at offshore online casinos.

Quebec has some of the most liberal gambling rules in Canada, allowing players to play at offshore casinos and the government-run Espacejeux. Players must gamble on parlay bets at Mise-O-Jeu, the province’s only licensed sports betting service.

Land-based casinos and many other venues in Ontario feature slot machines. PlayOLG is Ontario’s sole regulated online casino; however, citizens can play at any offshore casino site.

Which Canadian Online Casino Bonuses Are Popular?

Bonuses for playing at Canadian online casinos are a common way for these establishments to get new players to sign up and start wagering.

Here are a few you will find at Canadian online casinos:

Welcome bonuses: The first is the “Welcome” bonus. The Welcome Incentive, or Signup Bonus, is the most common form of bonus offered by online casinos. The online casino bonus falls into two categories: percentage bonuses and match bonuses.

Reload Bonus: A Reload Bonus encourages players to keep gaming and making account deposits.

No-deposit bonuses: No-deposit online casino in Canada bonuses don’t require a deposit. To entice you to join, they put free money into your account. A typical no-deposit bonus is 10 CAD.

Deposit bonuses: When you deposit money through the casino’s preferred electronic payment method, you get a preferred deposit bonus.

High Roller Bonus: High Rollers receive high roller bonuses. If you deposit $2,000 into an online casino, you may get an extra $1,000 in the form of a 50% bonus, for a total of $2,000

Canadian Organisations for Responsible Gaming

If you think gambling is becoming a problem, we have listed the best organizations for Canadian players.

Gamblers Anonymous

Canada is home to various chapters of Gamblers Anonymous. Get in touch with the one that serves your geographical region. Gamblers Anonymous addresses can be found on the official site of the organization.

Responsible Gambling Council

The Responsible Gambling Council provides several helpful resources for gamblers to use at their leisure, such as budget calculators and quizzes designed to assess their extent of participation in the hobby.

