Top WordPress Crypto Plugins For Your Coin Market Website

An essential step of creating a crypto website is using the right WordPress plugins. Some crypto themes on WordPress already include extensions and features, but others may require additional improvements. Unsurprisingly, many websites related to the crypto industry are now created as more companies accept crypto payments. Digital assets have proven their value over the years, and the investment opportunities in the market are undeniable. Bitcoin – the first crypto ever invented- is known as digital gold, while Ethereum is called digital silver. These cryptos are compared to precious metals precisely because they provide different applications and can lead to large sums of money. However, it’s essential to use caution when investing because the prices of digital assets can fluctuate. To that end, investors can check a platform like Binance for real-time data regarding Ethereum price today.

If you’ve been a crypto enthusiast for a while, perhaps you’ve decided it’s time to start your own business in the industry. And the first step is, obviously, creating a website. Fortunately, that’s easier than you may believe. With so many great tools like themes, plugins and templates, you can make your business idea a reality without much effort. Here’s a list of the best WordPress plugins to help you build an impressive website.

NOWPayments

Crypto will be around for a long time – maybe forever- so accepting crypto payments is becoming normalcy in business. But how can you do that? NOWPayments can make the process seamless, as it supports more than 100 cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Bitcoin. Setting up the system is pretty straightforward: you have to set up an account, select payments or donations and place the corresponding button on your website. That’s all you have to do to set up this plugin. Once installed, its API will send instant payment notifications, enabling customers to purchase orders with different cryptos. You’ll receive the payments in your wallet without needing blockchain confirmations. The best part? The system has excellent fees and enables instant payouts. Is there anything better?

Premium Cryptocurrency Widgets

This is a crypto charts plugin that can improve your WordPress website considerably. Crypto quotes allow you to add different widgets to your website, supporting more than 3,000 tokens like Ethereum, Bitcoin and Litecoin. Premium Cryptocurrency Widgets updates currency rates in real-time with data from 90 exchange platforms. Interestingly, it enables users to transform crypto prices into fiat money to get a better insight into their value. This crypto WordPress plugin provides different templates, styles and colors, meaning you can find something suitable for your branding. Moreover, it enables you to create different visual representations on the website through tree maps, gauges and geographical heat maps widgets. Its key features include professional support, a responsive interface and multilingualism.

BTCPay

BTCPay is a top crypto WordPress plugin that allows you to accept Bitcoin payments and altcoins. These payments get right into your wallet, and no extra fees are required. Private keys aren’t uploaded to the server, ensuring the security of the transactions. BTCPay processes endless payments from different stores and includes a transaction dashboard that illustrates balance, activity, services and recent invoices. This plugin is 100% secure, acting as a crypto payment gateway and ensuring addresses for payment reception never repeat, thus eliminating further danger.

Coinpress

This plugin can create more than 3500 real-time coin detail pages, generating and updating the information without requiring manual work. It is super convenient because it provides a lot of valuable information and material, making users’ searches effective. Coinpress also includes an advanced table that offers the following features:

Search;

Currency selector;

Watchlist;

A drop-down menu that allows you to buy and sell;

An option where you can change the default order.

This crypto WordPress plugin enables full customization of the information about coins. Moreover, you can also change the layout’s style and the default order. In short, Coinpress is great if you’re looking to build a website similar to Coinmarketcap.

CryptoWP

This is a user-friendly plugin that provides real-time data on crypto market prices. It is among the best crypto WordPress plugins, including a dashboard that enables you to refresh data, edit different attributes and add custom coins. Moreover, CryptoWP supports over 20 fiat currencies and more than 1,000 altcoins. You also get the option of adding widgets so that coins can show in grid layouts or plain text. The plugin updates the prices of coins every fifteen minutes, meaning that your website always displays the most recent market information. Key features of CryptoWP include:

Crypto dashboard;

Smart processing;

Drag-and-drop widget.

Crypto Portfolio Tracker

Crypto Portfolio Tracker is a great WordPress plugin that enables users to build their crypto portfolio and keep track of it. Moreover, they get to share it with other crypto-enthusiasts and explore real-time statistics. Users can build their portfolios in any type of fiat currency and even create more portfolios. Moreover, they can add an endless number of transactions. Undeniably, this plugin offers enormous possibilities! It supports more than 3,000 coins and is cross-browser compatible, flexible and works flawlessly on different platforms and devices.

Keep these aspects in mind when choosing a crypto WordPress plugin

As you can see, there are several WordPress plugins you can choose from. Ultimately, it’s about choosing what best fits your business, but there are some factors that you should consider when looking for the best WordPress plugin:

Supported cryptos . Obviously, this is an essential thing to look for. After all, the plugin you choose should support your favorite crypto, but not all of them provide multiple coins.

Payment processing . If you need a crypto payment plugin, it’s vital to figure out whether they utilize third-party services because, in that case, customers could be redirected to their websites.

User-friendliness . You want to choose a plugin whose interface and features are easy to use, so make sure to consider this aspect.

Extra charges . Not all plugins require transaction and withdrawal fees. To maximize profits, it’s imperative to pick a plugin that provides adequate rates – and even free services.

Data protection . Figure out whether the plugin requires personal identification information. Most platforms let you remain anonymous and only demand your crypto wallet address.

The bottom line

A WordPress crypto plugin is a great tool that enables you to take your business to the next level. Hopefully, this blog has offered you enough information so you can choose the right crypto plugin for your website.