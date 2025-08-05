Salesforce has announced its plan to acquire Bluebirds, a company known for helping sales teams find and reach better leads using automated tools. The two companies have signed a formal agreement, and the deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter of Salesforce’s 2026 fiscal year. Though the purchase amount has not been made public, the deal reflects Salesforce’s continued focus on reshaping how sales work is done, by removing tedious tasks and making teams more productive through better tools.

Bluebirds was founded with a specific aim—to solve the common problem sales teams face when working with multiple disconnected tools to track down and qualify leads. The platform uses software systems to act like a virtual assistant for salespeople. It can spot key updates at target companies, suggest contacts to reach out to, and even create personalised messages based on the context. What makes the platform more appealing is that it promises not to sound like it’s sending out scripted or generic communication, which is often a problem with automated messages.

Once the deal goes through, Salesforce will integrate Bluebirds into its existing systems, especially within Sales Cloud and Agentforce. These are tools that many sales teams already use inside the Salesforce platform. By adding Bluebirds’ features, Salesforce wants to cut down on the time salespeople spend doing early-stage tasks like researching leads and writing cold emails. According to Salesforce’s internal research, sales staff lose more than 70% of their time to tasks that are not directly related to selling. That’s the gap they hope this acquisition will help close.

Kris Billmaier, who heads Sales Cloud at Salesforce, said that Bluebirds will make it easier for sales reps to start being productive from the first day. The technology is expected to help sellers avoid time-consuming steps and move faster toward closing deals. It also fits into Salesforce’s broader goal of hiring more human salespeople even as the company continues to invest in automated solutions. CEO Marc Benioff recently said Salesforce would increase its sales team by 19%, showing that the company still believes in growing its human workforce alongside the use of smarter tools.

This deal comes during a time when many software companies are adding new tools to their platforms. For instance, SAP recently made its own move by acquiring SmartRecruiters, a hiring software company. These types of acquisitions show that big companies are looking for ways to build better systems by bringing in fresh talent and tested tools from outside their walls.