In a move that blurs the lines between Bollywood glamour and gritty backend logistics, actor and entrepreneur Ranbir Kapoor has taken a strategic leap into India’s booming fulfilment infrastructure space by investing in Prozo—a tech-enabled, full-stack supply chain platform.

Known for his earlier investments in ventures like ARKS and Mumbai City FC, Kapoor’s latest bet shows that the spotlight is slowly shifting from front-end consumer brands to the robust ecosystems powering them from the background. And if early signs are anything to go by, Prozo might just be the backstage hero India’s fast-moving commerce scene has been waiting for.

Credits: Marca Money

Prozo: The Silent Power Behind 150+ Brands

Founded by Dr. Ashvini Jakhar, a former Naval doctor turned McKinsey consultant, Prozo is quietly reshaping how brands manage their warehousing, freight, and fulfilment needs. With 42 tech-enabled warehouses covering over 2.2 million sq. ft. and a delivery network that spans 24,000+ pin codes, Prozo has become the invisible backbone of operations for more than 150 brands.

From startups like The Minimalist, Neemans, Snitch, and Comet to established names like Beardo, PhonePe, and Powerlook, Prozo’s clientele reflects the trust it commands across sectors. Whether you’re ordering a grooming product, an indie t-shirt, or even a fintech service kit, there’s a high chance it’s getting to you via Prozo’s network.

Ranbir Kapoor: From Acting to Action in Supply Chain

Ranbir Kapoor’s association isn’t just about celebrity endorsement. It signals a deeper alignment with Prozo’s mission to make supply chains faster, smarter, and more reliable.

“Every brand today needs speed, consistency, and adaptability,” Kapoor said. “Prozo’s systems give brands that edge. I’ve seen how great execution builds trust—and Prozo is enabling that behind the scenes.”

Kapoor’s involvement adds not just capital but also creative vision and business maturity. His past ventures have shown a knack for picking high-growth, high-impact bets—and Prozo fits that bill perfectly.

Dr. Jakhar, speaking about the partnership, shared:

“Ranbir brings creative depth and strategic thinking. His belief in reliable operations mirrors our ethos, and we’re excited to build with his support.”

A Tech-First Approach to Fulfilment

What truly sets Prozo apart is its robust proprietary tech stack. At the core of its operations are:

ProWMS : A next-gen Warehouse Management System

ProShip : A dynamic Transport Management System

Control Tower: A real-time visibility engine for service-level assurance

Together, they allow brands to manage inventory, orders, and deliveries seamlessly—across B2B, D2C, and marketplace channels. The result? Fast, scalable, SLA-driven fulfilment that keeps both brands and customers happy.

This unified platform is a boon for fast-growing companies struggling to keep up with complex logistics. With consumer expectations at an all-time high and competition growing sharper by the day, Prozo’s tech-enabled solution is not just a convenience—it’s a competitive advantage.

Growth Milestones and What’s Next

With a current annual revenue run-rate of ₹250 crore, Prozo has already proven its commercial viability. Backed by marquee investors like Sixth Sense Ventures and JAFCO Asia, the company has raised $20 million so far to build out its infrastructure and tech capabilities.

But the journey is far from over. Here’s what’s coming next:

Expanding warehousing to new cities to tap into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets

Deepening automation and predictive analytics , improving operational intelligence

Specialised solutions for MSMEs and emerging quick commerce players

Scaling Same-Day Delivery (SDD) and Next-Day Delivery (NDD) services to meet evolving consumer demand

In short, Prozo isn’t just preparing for the future—it’s building it.

Credits: Masala.com

A Bigger Signal: Backing the Backend

Ranbir Kapoor’s investment highlights a growing awareness among India’s new-age investors: it’s not just about the glitzy D2C brands or the flashy apps—it’s also about the enablers behind them. Fulfilment, logistics, warehousing—these are no longer boring backend functions. They are mission-critical differentiators in today’s fast-paced market.

And companies like Prozo, which blend tech with execution excellence, are perfectly positioned to ride the next wave of growth.

As Kapoor’s investment shines a light on India’s fulfilment backbone, it’s clear that the era of full-stack, tech-driven supply chain solutions is here—and it’s only going to get bigger, faster, and smarter. With Kapoor and Prozo teaming up, India’s ecommerce and retail ecosystem just found a powerful new alliance.