Microstrategy stock soars 206% with new Bitcoin strategy implementation

Following the company’s decision to use Bitcoin as its main treasury reserve asset, Microstrategy’s shares (Nasdaq: MSTR) have increased by 206%. The business intelligence company currently has 152,800 bitcoins in its possession, which it purchased for a total of $4.53 billion. It also has ambitions to purchase more in celebration as Microstrategy stock soars 206%.

Exceptional Course of Events

According to Executive Chairman Michael Saylor’s tweet on Friday, the shares of business analytics company Microstrategy have increased since the firm implemented its bitcoin strategy.

His tweets revealed the following. Announcing the adoption of bitcoin as its primary Treasury Reserve Asset on this day three years ago, Microstrategy bought 21,454 BTC for $250 million, or about $11,653 per bitcoin.

What is the Bitcoin Strategy adopted by Microstrategy?

By adopting Bitcoin (BTC) as its main treasury reserve asset in 2020, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy transformed corporate finance in a daring and ground-breaking move. This bold choice made not short of three years ago, stunned the business community and cemented MicroStrategy’s position as a pioneer in the field of digital assets.

The decision was taken as part of MicroStrategy’s first-ever investment in Bitcoin. The business intelligence company purchased 21,454 BTC for around $250 million.

Bitcoin by Microstrategy triumphs over meagre Silver and Gold.

According to a chart Saylor posted on Twitter, the S&P 500 has increased by 33%, the Nasdaq by 25%, and Bitcoin has increased by 145% over the same period. In the meantime, silver has dropped 19%, and gold has fallen 5%. A huge increase in the company’s stock price and significant returns on investment make MicroStrategy’s wager on Bitcoin appear to be a resounding success.

Will Glory Last Long as Microstrategy stock soars 206%?

The largest wealth manager in the world, Blackrock, is a significant shareholder in Microstrategy. Blackrock revealed its ownership of 760,000 shares, or 8.1% of Microstrategy Incorporated, in February. Additionally, the asset management is attempting to introduce a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Microstrategy said earlier this month that it currently owns 152,800 bitcoins, which it purchased for a total of $4.53 billion, or $29,672 per BTC, or $4.53 billion in total. With stock sales of up to $750 million, the corporation also intends to purchase additional BTC.

In August 2020, Saylor stated that his organization’s Bitcoin strategy “seeks to maximize long-term value” for shareholders. The biggest cryptocurrency in the world, in his words, is “a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more potential for long-term appreciation than holding cash.” “Since its inception more than ten years ago, bitcoin has emerged as a significant addition to the global financial system, with features that are useful for both individuals and institutions,” the CEO continued.

According to Vitanza, MicroStrategy is not purchasing Bitcoin based on six-month price forecasts. Instead, he claimed, the plan is predicated on the notion that, over a long period, bitcoin would gain acceptance as a means of payment even as fiat currencies continue to lessen in value. Vitanza’s remarks vary in the fact that they might not choose to sell if they do not procure profits. Why? Because what will they do with the money? They’re intending to convert it into a fiat currency, which will subsequently undergo a 10% annual devaluation. The managing director of TD Cowen research stated that MicroStrategy would only choose to sell Bitcoin if they required operating funds, needed to pay taxes, or needed to pay off dollar-denominated debt. The outstanding debt and convertible notes of the Company aggregate $2.2 billion.

Also Read: FC Barcelona kickstarts its Blockchain journey after securing €120 million.

Comments

comments