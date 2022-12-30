Sam Bankman-Fried is unlikely to get a good plea deal informs lawyer

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-defunct crypto exchange FTX is unlikely to get a good plea deal, say lawyers. This is quite obvious, considering that he has orchestrated one of the biggest scams in the history of the United States. SBF has swindled billions of dollars in user funds by engaging in unfair practices like wire fraud, commodities and securities fraud, and much more. He has also used user funds to buy real estate and carry out risky trades.

SBF is to appear before the court in January

There are 8 criminal charges filed against Sam-Bankman Fried, and he might not be able to offset them all in his plea deal. Additionally, as Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX and Caroline Ellison, ex-CEO of Alameda Research, have pleaded guilty, it is much easier for prosecutors to get enough evidence from them to get to SBF. He is likely to appear before the court in January and enter a plea but is unlikely to receive a favourable deal from prosecutors. This was informed by Mark Kasten, counsel in Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney’s Blockchain and Crypto Assets practice group.

Mark said that, in general, a plea is received when the defendant can help prosecute someone else. However, in this case, it is unlikely that Sam will be able to point fingers. He was probably the mastermind of the entire thing, so things are not in his favour.

SBF can choose to go another route like Gary Wang and Caroline Ellison, who have taken an “open plea.” In this, the sentence will be left up to the judge, and the prosecutors will not recommend anything specific. However, no matter what, SBF is likely to spend a long time in jail as he can face up to 115 years in prison if convicted of everything. This is basically lifetime imprisonment.

FTX is a mess

The current CEO of FTX, John Ray, who is investigating and filing for bankruptcy of the platform, said that he has never seen “such an utter failure of corporate controls at every level of an organization, from the lack of financial statements to a complete failure of any internal controls or governance whatsoever.”

What are your thoughts as lawyers say that Sam Bankman-Fried is unlikely to get a good plea deal? And do you think SBF will face life imprisonment? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao expects a crypto bull market in 2023