Sam Bankman Fried might give in to US extradition request

The former co-founder of FTX, Sam Bankman Fried, who might turn out to be the biggest fraudster in the US, was recently arrested in the Bahamas. This was done at the request of the United States because there were several counts of criminal charges against him. In fact, SBF was expected to be extradited to the US in the month of February. Even though he was contesting the idea a little bit, SBF might now give in to the US extradition request.

SBF will soon come to the United States

At present, Sam is in jail in the Bahamas, which has got a really bad repo. It is known for wrongfully treating people and is also overcrowded. This could be the very reason why Sam wants to be extradited to the US. Maybe, the prison is too filthy to stay in, or it’s just very unsafe. But it’s good that Sam wants to come back so we can get some answers. SBF is going to reverse his decision of contesting the extradition when he appears in court on Monday.

The biggest problem is that SBF is also unable to get bail, as he has been denied the same in the Bahamas. He has also been deemed a flight risk which is also not good. SBF has requested bail a second time, but it’s hard to say whether that will be approved or not. However, the commissioner at the Bahamas corrections centre said that SBF was in good spirits and was getting his meds on time.

Sam could have orchestrated one of the biggest frauds in US history

FTX was the second-largest crypto exchange before it went out of business. Sam and his company Alameda Research misused billions of dollars in user funds by engaging in margin trading. SBF is now being sued by FTX users, the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) and the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). Once he is extradited to the United States, he will most likely go to prison in New York and be kept in protective custody.

