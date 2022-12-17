This article focuses on how to evolve Meditite in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything you need to know about Meditite in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, including the Pokedex, where to find it and how to evolve it, and its moveset. Unlike some other Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, it is really easy to evolve Meditite you just have to level it up to 37. Meditite Sweat can be used to create some of the strongest moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including Psyshock, Fire Punch, Thunder Punch, Sleep Talk, and Focus Blast.

Meditite Sweat is a precious item to be used in crafting new moves, so knowing how to obtain it is crucial. It is an item dropped by wild Meditite and Medicham Pokemon, and usually, you will need to battle these Pokemon and win a battle in order to acquire Meditite Sweat. Meditite Sweat is one of many ingredients that you can obtain in the game and comes from the Pokemon Medicham.

Just like the other Pokemon materials in the games, you will have to fight against Meditite and Medicham in the wild in order to obtain Meditite Sweat.

It is quite the undertaking to finish off a Paldea Region Pokedex as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have tons of Pokemon, players not only need to catch them, but they also need to evolve a few of their own Pokemon in order to finish each individual Pokedex entry.

